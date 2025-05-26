Suniel Shetty says he's obsessed with granddaughter Evaarah, reveals changing his fitness routine to keep up with her

Actor Suniel Shetty recently opened up about embracing grandfatherhood after his daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl, Evaarah. In a candid interview with Lallantop, Suniel revealed how he now rushes home to spend time with his granddaughter and has even altered his fitness routine so he can lift and play with her for as long as he's alive. (Also Read: Suniel Shetty admits to manifesting KL Rahul as his son-in-law, reveals why he didn't cry at Athiya Shetty's bidaai) Suniel Shetty revealed that his granddaughter is now shifting to his building.

Suniel admits he's obsessed with his granddaughter

When asked about his bond with Evaarah, Suniel shared, “I’m obsessed with the baby. I keep checking my phone or running home every day. The most exciting part is that she’s going to move into the same building soon. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most. I’m even changing my workout schedule — I now finish everything by 6:30 am so that my duties as a grandfather can begin, while the others in the house are still resting.”

Suniel says he’s altered his training for baby Evaarah

He further added, “I’ve changed my training, too. I’m now focusing more on bending, lifting — all the things that’ll help keep my back strong. Because with babies, you have to pick them up again and again. People think I’m joking, but my training has actually changed because of this. As you age, the body tends to bend more, lower back issues crop up, legs get weaker. So my training is all about making sure I can walk straight, bend comfortably, and play with the kids — for as long as I’m around.”

Athiya and Rahul Embrace Parenthood

Athiya and Rahul welcomed their daughter on March 24 this year. The couple later shared a photo showing Athiya adoring her daughter while the baby rested in her father's arms. Alongside the image, they revealed her name and wrote on Instagram, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God.”

Suniel Shetty's recent and upcoming films

Suniel was last seen in Kesari Veer, directed by Prince Dhiman, which received criticism for its storyline and visual effects. The film also starred Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma in lead roles and opened to mixed-to-negative reviews.

He will next appear in Welcome to the Jungle, alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta. The film is expected to release in December this year.