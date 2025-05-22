Suniel Shetty reveals daughter Athiya Shetty has quit Bollywood: 'Baba, I don't want to do it'

Suniel Shetty has revealed that his daughter Athiya Shetty has decided to say good bye to the acting word. In a recent interview, Suniel explained that Athiya, who is just three films old, has confessed that she is not interested in films and has decided to step away. Suniel Shetty in a recent interview said that daughter Athiya Shetty is not interested in doing films.

(Also read: Suniel Shetty is proud of Athiya Shetty for choosing natural delivery over C-section: ‘Wow, she’s ready')

Suniel says Athiya is not interested

In an interview with Zoom, the Border actor disclosed about Athiya's decision and said, "She said, 'Baba, I don't want to,' and she just left. And that's what I salute her for saying, 'I'm not interested. I don't want to do films.' After Motichoor Chaknachoor, a lot came her way. 'But I don't want to. I am comfortable, you know?'"

Suniel further appreciated his 32-year-old daughter stating that she is focused on the biggest and most important role of her life i.e. motherhood.

"And today, she's got the best role of her life. You know, she's working in the best film, and that is the life, the role of a mother and she's loving it," said Suniel.

Athiya Shetty's Bollywood journey

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Nikhil Advani directed romantic action film, Hero, which was produced by Salman Khan. She then returned after two years in Anees Bazmi's romantic comedy Mubarakaan which also starred Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. She was last seen in Motichoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019.

Since then, Athiya has been in news for her personal life. The actor married cricketer KL Rahul in 2023. The couple welcomed their baby daughter on March 24 this year. Recently, the cricketer took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of himself and Athiya playing with their newborn daughter Evaarah, and revealed the meaning behind her name. The caption of the post read: “Our baby girl, our everything.🪷 Evaarah/इवारा ~ Gift of God.”