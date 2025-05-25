Suniel Shetty admits to manifesting KL Rahul as his son-in-law, reveals why he didn't cry at Athiya Shetty's bidaai

Actor Suniel Shetty has frequently spoken of his admiration for his son-in-law, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, often describing himself as fortunate to have him in the family. In a recent interview with Lallantop, Suniel admitted that he had once manifested having Rahul as his son-in-law. He also recalled his reaction when his wife first told him that their daughter Athiya Shetty was dating the cricketer. (Also Read: Suniel Shetty says he's KL Rahul's father and not father-in-law: 'I was his fan and...') Suniel Shetty recalls meeting KL Rahul for the first time at the airport.

Suniel Shetty talks about manifesting KL Rahul as son-in-law

When asked about a friend’s remark that he had “manifested” KL Rahul becoming his son-in-law, Suniel agreed: “Absolutely, it must have been manifestation. My obsession with cricket and with KL Rahul as a young cricketer... You can call Dilip and ask him. He used to ring me during my shoots and say, ‘Anna, this guy’s got solid batting skills—you were asking, right? Come and watch.’ So I used to leave the shoot and go watch young talents at Wankhede. I followed Rahul because he was also from Mangalore. At that time, Athiya and Rahul knew each other but they weren’t dating.”

Suniel recalls his first meeting with Rahul

Suniel revealed that he officially met KL Rahul for the first time at an airport lounge. “The lounge manager told me that Rahul wanted to meet me. I said I’d go meet him. He was very respectful and humble. Somewhere, I must have said to myself, ‘He’s such a good guy,’ so I must have manifested it. Then, when Mana told me that Athiya and Rahul were dating, I said, ‘He’s a lovely boy.’ Even today, I tell my wife we’re blessed that such a good man became our son-in-law.”

He went on to say that he had always told Athiya that choosing a life partner should be entirely her decision. He recalled telling her to choose someone she could be happy with for the rest of her life, preferably someone from a humble background. He also revealed that he didn’t cry during Athiya’s bidaai because he was confident she had married someone who would keep her happy.

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony on 23 January 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple shared beautiful photos from their wedding on Instagram with the caption: “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Evaarah, in March this year.