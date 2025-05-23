‘Dhajjiyan uda dunga’: Suniel Shetty warns those conspiring against son Ahan Shetty, removing him from movies

JP Dutta’s Border sequel, starring Sunny Deol, is currently in the making. While Suniel Shetty is not part of the project, his son Ahan Shetty is. In an interview with Times Now, Suniel revealed that Ahan was removed from other films for choosing to be part of Border 2, and issued a warning to those conspiring against him to stop their tactics. (Also Read: ‘Bollywood ke peeche pade rehte hai’: Suniel Shetty stands by Aamir Khan amid boycott calls for Sitaare Zameen Par) Suniel Shetty revealed that son Ahan was removed from films because he wanted to do Border 2.

Suniel Shetty says Ahan Shetty was dropped from films and blamed for choosing Border 2

Suniel shared that he advised Ahan to give Border 2 his full commitment—even if it meant never doing another film again. He said, “Because this is the film that will keep you alive, it will keep your father alive for decades to come. On 26 January and 15 August, we will always be seen. Ahan let go of many things for this film. A lot of opportunities slipped out of his hands due to egos. He was removed from films and then blamed. Rumours were spread that he comes with expensive bodyguards, and paid articles were published.”

Suniel added that many negative stories were fabricated about Ahan because he wanted to do Border 2. “I’ve never spoken about this before—this is the first time. Stories were made up because Ahan wanted to do Border, while others wanted their own films to be made. Everything was manipulated. If this escalates further, I will hold a press conference and expose everyone. Jinki dhajjiyan udani hai, uda dunga (I will tear down whoever needs to be exposed),” he warned.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar's Kesari (2019), Border 2 is the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, which also starred Sunny Deol. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film also features Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles and is slated for release on 23 January 2026.

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty’s historical action film Kesari Veer has finally hit theatres. Also starring Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma, the film opened to criticism for its VFX. He will next appear in the comedy-drama Welcome to the Jungle, which features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta, among others.