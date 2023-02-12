Suniel Shetty says he's KL Rahul's father and not father-in-law: 'I was his fan and...'

Actor Suniel Shetty recently talked about his daughter Athiya Shetty's cricketer-husband KL Rahul. He said in a new interview that he does not know the role of ‘father-in-law’ and wants to continue being KL's father. Athiya and KL tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. It was an intimate wedding ceremony with few guests in attendance. Suniel told he feels proud to be KL's father and used to see him playing in stadiums. (Also read: Suniel Shetty calls son-in-law KL Rahul ‘humble’ as he feels Athiya is blessed to have him: 'He's seen ups and downs')

In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Suniel addressed himself as KL's father when asked about Athiya-KL's reception, “I said father, I don't know the role of father-in-law, I was his fan, today there is a relationship but I loved Rahul, like I do a lot of young talent. I am someone who has always gone to watch talents perform, even in my prime as an actor. I would go to Wankhade to watch young people play. When I saw Rahul play, I thought this kid was good, and then he is from my own backyard, he is from Mangalore. I am someone who is very proud of anything that children from small towns achieve, so I was a fan and today I am father. I know him as much as he knows himself, every move of his. It is Athiya and Rahul and whosoever comes into Ahaan’s life will be my daughter. ”

He continued, and said, "Because if I look at it as in-laws, then this stigma that television has thrown on us, saas-bahu, sasur, that does not last, that’s not a great space.”

Suniel Shetty got married to Mana Shetty in 1991. The couple is blessed with two children--daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahaan Shetty. Athiya and Ahaan are actors by profession.

KL Rahul and Athiya got married in January in Khandala. The house was decorated with white flowers for the pre-wedding celebrations and the wedding day and with marigolds for the haldi ceremony. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by family members and few close friends. Suniel revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, probably in Mumbai. He shared pictures from his daughter's mehendi ceremony, and wrote for Athitya, “You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes … love you my baby … stay blessed always (black heart emoji) @athiyashetty.”

