Suniel Shetty calls son-in-law KL Rahul ‘humble’ as he feels Athiya is blessed to have him: 'He's seen ups and downs'

Actor Suniel Shetty recently talked about his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. The couple tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. Suniel, in a lengthy note, shared details of the wedding and thanked those who extended warm wishes to the family. Also read: Suniel Shetty dances with Athiya Shetty at mehendi ceremony

Suniel wrote, “Last week, our baby Athiya married the love of her life, Rahul, in a small & intimate affair at our family home in Khandala, surrounded by both sets of families & their closest friends.” He revealed how they wanted to keep things ‘traditional and simple’ and were overjoyed when Athiya and Rahul decided to get married at their house.

“In the end, the festivities turned out just as we’d hoped. There were less than 100 guests & at no point did things seem like a strain. Everyone dressed traditionally, laughed & danced. Pure joy. Hopefully, Ahan, Mana & I did a good job hosting everyone," he continued.

Suniel went on to describe his son-in-law and added, “Despite having the adulation of the nation, Rahul remains humble. He’s well mannered, intelligent, & extremely composed. Mana & Rahul are a riot together! Most importantly, like all athletes, he’s seen ups & downs - which is something that will help him long after he’s done with cricket. Athiya is blessed to have found such a loving family, because his parents are really just the nicest people.”

Athiya and KL Rahul dated for quite a few years but never addressed relationship reports publicly. After much speculation, their wedding took place with only close friends and family members in attendance. “Being public figures, people assume that Athiya & Rahul enjoy the attention. Deep down however, they’re simple, private people. They chose to remain private on the most important day of their lives. The media was supportive of our request for privacy, and they let us be, and for that we’re grateful,” an excerpt from Suniel's post read.

Earlier, Suniel told media that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, most likely in Mumbai. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

