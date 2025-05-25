Suniel Shetty calls Salman Khan misunderstood, defends his box office failures: ‘We call his 200 crore film a flop’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has often spoken about how Suniel Shetty supported him during tough times and has expressed great admiration for him. In a recent interview with Lallantop, Suniel has now spoken about Salman being the most misunderstood person and defended his recent box office setbacks. (Also Read: Suniel Shetty is proud of Athiya Shetty for choosing natural delivery over C-section: ‘Wow, she’s ready') Suniel Shetty says Salman Khan is the most misunderstood person on the planet.

Suniel Shetty on his bond with Salman Khan

When reminded of the moment when Salman became teary-eyed while speaking about Suniel to his son during an IIFA event, Suniel reflected on his bond with Salman, saying: "Salman is the most misunderstood human being on the planet. If I had to describe him in words, one would be ‘human being’ and the other ‘being human’ – that is Salman. He is a human of another level with every act of his. I share a beautiful relationship with him. I don't meet him regularly, but there is a lot of love and respect."

Suniel Shetty on Salman Khan's box office failures

He went on to defend Salman's recent films that underperformed at the box office, saying, “Unki flop hum ₹200 crore ki film ki baat karte hain, jabki aadhi industry ke liye vo hit nahi superhit hai (We call his ₹200 crore film a flop, whereas for half the industry, that would be considered not just a hit but a superhit). Sometimes you go wrong in selection of films. And he works from heart. When Salman gets a good subject film it will do magic. Unki naa chalne waali film ₹200 crore kamati hai. iss saal ki saari films ka number dekhlena you’ll know it will be lower than a Salman Khan film (Even his underperforming films earn ₹200 crore. Just look at the box office numbers of all the films this year—you’ll see they’re lower than a Salman Khan film).”

For the unversed, Salman's films have been struggling at the box office recently. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan faced criticism and earned only ₹184.6 crore worldwide. His next release, Tiger 3, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, underperformed as well, collecting ₹464 crore worldwide. His most recent release, Sikandar, received mixed responses from the audience and was criticised for its dull storyline. According to the makers, the film earned over ₹200 crore in just 10 days; however, Sacnilk reported a worldwide collection of ₹184.6 crore.

Upcoming films of Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty

Salman will next be seen in another action film alongside Sanjay Dutt. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Suniel was most recently seen in Kesari Veer and will next appear in Welcome to the Jungle, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and others in key roles.