Salman Khan attends friend's wedding in Mumbai amid tight security; Sohail Khan, son Nirvaan also join. Watch

Actor Salman Khan attended the wedding of his friend Ayaz Khan with Zeba in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. Salman Khan attended a wedding in Mumbai.

Salman Khan attends Mumbai wedding with tight security

Salman arrived at the event with tight security. The actor, who has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been provided ‘Y-plus’ security cover by the Mumbai police.

Salman clicks pics, interacts with family

At the event, Salman was seen greeting the bride and the groom on their wedding. Salman was also seen interacting with the family and sharing a laugh. A huge crowd was seen at the event trying to interact with Salman. For the occasion, Salman wore a blue shirt, grey jacket, matching pants and shoes.

Sohail Khan, son Nirvaan also attend wedding

Salman's bother Sohail Khan also attended the event with his son Nirvaan Khan. For the occasion, Sohail opted for a black T-shirt and denims. Nirvaan was seen in a black T-shirt, maroon jacket and denims. They greeted the bride and the groom upon their arrival to the wedding. Sooraj Pancholi, Urvashi Dholakia and Ridhima Pandit also attended the wedding.

About Salman's recent film

Salman was last seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Directed by A R Murugadoss, it released in theatres on March 30. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna.

Sikandar is currently streaming on Netflix. On Saturday, Netflix India shared a poster of Sikandar on their Instagram account. The caption read, “Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne (We have come to hear that many of you are eagerly waiting for Sikandar? Sikandar is here to rule over Netflix). Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix.”