Sikandar OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's action film

Sikandar OTT release: Salman Khan's solo theatrical release of this year has an OTT release date! On Saturday, the official Instagram account of Netflix India shared that Salman Khan's Sikandar will be releasing on the streaming platform on May 25. (Also read: Is Sikandar a hit or flop at the box office? Decoding what the collections of Salman Khan's film say) Sikandar OTT release: The Salman Khan film released in theatres on Eid 2025.

Sikandar OTT release

Netflix India shared the poster of Sikandar on their Instagram account with the caption, “Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne (We have come to hear that many of you are eagerly waiting for Sikandar? Sikandar is here to rule over Netflix) Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix.”

About the film

Sikandar tells the story of a raja called Sanjay Rajkot, who faces off against a corrupt politician and turns his life upside down. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

The film was criticised for its direction and performances and yet crossed ₹100 crore at the box office. The film made over ₹200 crore worldwide. Despite the numbers, the film underperformed at the box office by Salman Khan standards.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Salman still owns action scenes like a boss. You know he means business when he merely stands in a battlefield. Yet, Murugadoss’ direction is so below average, that it makes Salman appear even weaker an actor than he really is. And then there is Rashmika, whose dialogue delivery problems persist. She’s unconvincing, and virtually no scene allows her to redeem herself. Her character's sole moment of self-awareness comes with the line addressing the age disparity between her and Salman: “Hamari umar mein fark zaroor hai, par soch mein nahi (There is a difference in our age but not in thoughts).” And please, let's not even get started on the butchered version of Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Jaa Gale, lip-synced as horribly by Rashmika’s character as it has been sung by Iulia Vantur.”