‘It’s not about beating Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma': Suniel Shetty addresses KL Rahul's record-breaking IPL century

Suniel on KL Rahul

Recently, KL Rahul scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Delhi Capitals (DC) batter became the first ever player in the history of IPL to smash a century for at least three different franchises. Suniel spoke about Rahul’s achievement during the promotion of his upcoming film, Kesari Veer. In a video, posted by ANI on Instagram, Suniel is seen applauding KL Rahul and his dedication towards cricket.

Suniel said, “The only thing I know about KL Rahul is that he wants to play for the country, come what may. He wants to play all formats, whether it’s No. 1, No. 5, No. 8, No. 9, No. 10, or No. 11. He just wants to be a part of Team India, and that’s his biggest high".

He added, “He admires Virat a lot. They’re very good friends. So, I don’t think he would be happy just because he’s broken Virat Kohli’s record. He’ll be happy because he’s done well. For him, it’s not about beating Virat or Rohit (Rohit Sharma)—it’s about doing well and taking the team home. That’s all that matters.”

About KL Rahul’s milestone

KL Rahul scored his fifth IPL century in his side's game against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Earlier, he had scored two centuries each during his stints with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming film

Suniel will next be seen in the film Kesari Veer. The historical action film is directed by Prince Dhiman and also stars Sooraj Pancholi in his comeback role, along with Vivek Oberoi, Barkha Bisht, Aruna Irani, and Akanksha Sharma in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 23.