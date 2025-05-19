Suniel Shetty and daughter Athiya Shetty shower love on KL Rahul as he scripts history in IPL: ‘A storm in disguise’

Actor Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya Shetty praised her husband-cricketer KL Rahul, as he scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul became the first ever player in the history of IPL to smash a century at least for three different franchises. (Also Read | Women are furious at Suniel Shetty as he praises Athiya for not choosing ‘comfortable' C-section: ‘Just shut up!’) Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul in 2023.

Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty praise KL Rahul over IPL feat

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Athiya Shetty re-shared a post by Delhi Capitals hailing Rahul. The caption read, "Fifth IPL hundred from the bat of the beast." Re-posting it, Athiya simply added a red heart emoji and added the song Believer by Imagine Dragons as the background music. Suniel, on his Instagram Stories, posted a photo of Rahul and wrote, "A storm in disguise (blue heart emoji)."

On Instagram Stories, Athiya and Shuniel hailed KL Rahul.

About KL Rahul's achievement

KL Rahul achieved this record during his side's IPL game against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. During the game, he scored 143. This is Rahul's fifth IPL century. Earlier, he had smashed two centuries each during his stays with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He has not struck a century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This is his fifth IPL century and seventh overall in T20 cricket.

About Athiya, KL Rahul

Athiya and Rahul began dating in 2019 but officially announced their relationship only in 2021. They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message. It read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

They became parents to a baby girl in March this year. On Instagram, the couple shared their adorable picture with their newborn and also revealed her name--Evaarah. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.