Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal feud explained: From legal suit to Priyadarshan's stand; and will Hera Pheri 3 ever get made

It's been just over a week since Paresh Rawal shocked the film world by announcing he was no longer a part of Hera Pheri 3, and yet the drama around his exit continues. Getting Paresh together with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty for the threequel was called the casting coup of the decade. The first two films had been cult classics, and the original trio returning, along with director Priyadarshan, meant a lot of anticipation for part 3. But all that fizzled away the moment Paresh Rawal left the project. What followed was a series of unending claims, counter-claims, and even a legal case. We try to make sense of the mess: Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a still from Hera Pheri.

On May 16, Paresh Rawal said he left Hera Pheri 3 because the character is 'not something he wants to do now'. Apart from this, the actor has said little about his departure from the beloved franchise.

Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal

Days after Paresh left Hera Pheri 3, reports emerged that Akshay Kumar, the film's other lead and producer, was set to sue the veteran actor for breach of trust. "I think there will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. "There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, shooting of the trailer," Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associate, which represents Kumar's banner, told PTI.

The lawyer added that Rawal had clearly indicated his involvement in the project through a social media post in January, and contracts had been entered into thereafter. "In fact, there was some portion of about three-and-a-half minutes of the film itself that had been shot," she added.

Paresh Rawal responds

A source close to the actor countered the claims of Paresh Rawal filming portions of the film, as claimed by Akshay Kumar's lawyer. “Calling someone like Paresh Rawal, a stalwart with four decades of iconic work, ‘unprofessional’ is not just unfair, it’s laughable. Let’s be clear: the film hadn’t even started. There was a promo shoot, not a film schedule. The real shoot is planned sometime next year. So, the idea that he ‘walked out’ is just… worst theatrical imagination at best. He exited long before the tent was even pitched, before the lights, camera, and chaos of the circus rolled into town," the source told HT.

On Sunday, May 25, Paresh Rawal himself tweeted an update about the case. "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest," the rather non-confrontational tweet read. The actor also returned his signing amount, with 15% interest.

Where Suniel Shetty and Priyadarshan stand

The final member of the triumvirate - Suniel Shetty - has said that he, too, was taken by surprise by Paresh Rawal's exit. While promoting his new film Kesari Veer, the actor told PTI, "I am heartbroken, (but) I believe it all will fall into place... At the same time, I am clueless because I heard (about) it through the media. I hope things can be mended. And even if the film doesn't happen, I wouldn't want any animosity between Paresh and Akshay."

Priyadarshan, who is returning to direct Hera Pheri 3, told HT that he was clueless about the reason behind Paresh Rawal's exit. "I don't know why this happened because Paresh didn't inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel, and I did, and both were onboard," the filmmaker said, adding, "I don't have anything to lose, but Akshay has invested money, and that could be the reason why he is taking this action. Paresh Rawal hasn't spoken to me till date."

In an interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker added, "Akshay had tears in his eyes when he asked me, ‘Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?’"

Will Hera Pheri 3 get made now?

Hera Pheri, released in 2000, was a sleeper hit. The Priyadarshan film is considered a classic Bollywood comedy. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, came out in 2006 and was a success too. It was directed by Neeraj Vora. Hera Pheri 3 entered development hell several times. It even began shooting in 2016 but was canned after Neeraj Vora's death. The greenlighting of this version, with the original cast, was a milestone. Even as Suniel Shetty remains optimistic that the film will be made, it is unlikely that Priyadarshan or Akshay Kumar will move ahead without the full original cast. And Paresh Rawal is a vital cog there. His character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, is iconic. For now, mediation seems to be the only way to salvage the film.