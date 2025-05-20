Menu Explore
Exclusive| Priyadarshan on Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for sabotaging Hera Pheri 3: ‘Paresh didn't inform us…’

ByYashika Mathur
May 20, 2025 02:37 PM IST

Akshay Kumar has sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal for walking out of Hera Pheri 3 without notice and sabotaging the franchise. 

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is surprised by actor Paresh Rawal's decision to walk out of his film Hera Pheri 3, which was set to reunite the original cast from the 2000 hit Hera Pheri — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh. On Tuesday morning, HT City exclusively learnt that Akshay, who is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3, has sent a legal notice to Paresh, suing him for 25 crore for abandoning and sabotaging the film.

Priyadarshan has supported Akshay's decision to take legal notice against Paresh Rawal
Priyadarshan has supported Akshay's decision to take legal notice against Paresh Rawal

When we reached out to Priyadarshan, he said that Akshay has the right to take this legal step as his hard earned money is invested in the film, adding that the actor legally bought the rights for it from producer Feroz Nadiadwala.

"I don't know why this happened because Paresh didn't inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel and I did and both were onboard," says Priyadarshan, who has also directed Paresh and Akshay in the upcoming film Bhoot Bangla.

Also Read: HT Exclusive: Akshay Kumar to sue Paresh Rawal for 25 crores as damages for sabotaging Hera Pheri 3

The filmmaker adds, "I don't have anything to lose but Akshay has invested money and that could be the reason why he is taking this action. Paresh Rawal hasn't spoken to me till date."

Earlier a source familiar with the legal proceedings in the matter told us, "Paresh displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity or commercial morality. If he wanted to not do the film, he should have said so before signing the legal contract, accepting the signing amount and making the producer spend so much money on the shoot."

When we reached out to Paresh Rawal for a comment, he said, "I am not aware of this yet."

