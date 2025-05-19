Twinkle Khanna says she argued with Akshay Kumar for ‘fighting with Vicky Kaushal’ over Operation Sindoor film

Twinkle Khanna questioned Akshay Kumar over Operation Sindoor film

Twinkle Khanna added that when she confronted Akshay, he clarified that it was fake news. "I can test paneer with an iodine solution — but what is the litmus test for the truth? I come across a flurry of tweets and I call the man of the house and start arguing. ‘I just read that you are fighting with Vicky Kaushal over who gets to make a movie on Operation Sindoor.’ He sighs and says, ‘It’s fake news and my leg is on fire, so I will call you later.’ He really should devise better excuses if he just wants to hang up."

Akshay clarified about film on Operation Sindoor

Later, when Akshay returned home "with a bandage on his calf", Twinkle realised he was speaking the truth about getting hurt. "Apparently, his leg was truly on fire for a scene. Nowadays, it is so difficult to figure out what is true that I look at every piece of information suspiciously," she wrote.

All about Operation Sindoor film

A few weeks ago, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer officially announced a film titled Operation Sindoor. In the poster of Operation Sindoor, a female soldier, dressed in uniform, stood with her back to the camera. While she held a rifle in one hand, she applied sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead with her other hand. Fire tanks, blasts and fighter jets were also seen in the poster.

Later, Uttam apologised with a post on Instagram saying that by announcing the film, he didn't want to "hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments". Uttam said that he wants to direct the film "not for fame and monetisation" but because he was moved by "the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership".

The film is based on India’s operation against terror bases in Pakistan on May 6 and 7, neutralising several terrorists. It was a response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.