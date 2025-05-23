Hurt Priyadarshan says Akshay Kumar had tears in his eyes after Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri 3: ‘I didn’t stop him'

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal left fans shocked after he revealed his decision to quit Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3. The actor claimed that he had no creative differences with the makers and revealed that the filmmaker even tried to change his mind. However, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan stated that he did not try to stop the actor and further revealed Akshay's reaction to his exit. (Also Read: Paresh Rawal says Priyadarshan tried to change his mind about quitting Hera Pheri 3: ‘Just felt it is a role that…’) Priyadarshan reveals Akshay Kumar's reaction to Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3.

Priyadarshan says he didn't try to stop Paresh Rawal

Priyadarshan expressed deep hurt and shock over Paresh’s decision not to inform anyone personally before making a public announcement. He disclosed that, following the announcement, Paresh sent him a message stating that he held no ill feelings and continued to respect him, but had his own reasons for stepping away from the film.

The filmmaker denied trying to convince Paresh not to quit Hera Pheri 3 and also addressed rumours of creative differences with the makers. He said, “I didn’t try to stop him because he never told me that he was leaving the project. When I tried calling him, he texted, saying, ‘Please don’t call me. This is my decision and it has nothing to do with you.’ He also wrote that we should work together again. With me, Akshay has never cut down anybody’s role. He does not interfere with a director’s vision at all.”

Priyadarshan revealed Akshay Kumar's reaction to Pares Rawal's decision to quit Hera Pheri 3

Priyadarshan revealed that Akshay was in tears after Paresh’s decision and said, “All our contracts were signed. Ten days ago, Suniel, Akshay, and Paresh shot a scene and the IPL [Indian Premier League] teaser. It was only after we unanimously agreed to do Hera Pheri 3 that Akshay bought the franchise’s rights. Akshay had tears in his eyes when he asked me, ‘Priyan, why is Paresh doing this to us?’ Akshay shouldn’t suffer financial losses because Paresh walked out on a whim. I understand that he will have to take whatever action is required.”

Earlier, Paresh had revealed that he quit the film because he "didn’t feel like a part of it" and did not want to reprise the role of Baburao. Suniel also expressed shock over Paresh’s decision, stating that they had already shot the promo and that he and Akshay were clueless about Paresh’s exit.

Akshay’s production house, Cape of Good Films, has now sued Paresh for ₹25 crore for quitting Hera Pheri 3. “Paresh displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity or commercial morality. If he did not want to do the film, he should have said so before signing the legal contract, accepting the signing amount, and making the producer spend so much money on the shoot,” said a source familiar with the legal proceedings, speaking to HT City.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting the return of the iconic trio, Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh, on screen in Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri 3. However, following Paresh’s exit, many felt that the franchise would not be the same without him and called for the film to not be made.