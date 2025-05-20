Paresh Rawal says Priyadarshan tried to change his mind about quitting Hera Pheri 3: ‘Just felt it is a role that…’

Paresh Rawal reveals why he left Hera Pheri 3

Paresh opened up on why he decided to step away from Priyadarshan's film, and when asked about any hope of returning to the franchise, he said, "I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don't feel like a part of it. It is final for the time being. I always say never say never for anything. One cannot predict what happens in the future."

He denied any creative differences with the director and revealed whether remuneration was one of the reasons for his decision to quit Hera Pheri 3, and said, "I love Priyadarshan and have great respect and faith in him as a director. We have done wonderful movies together in the past and will continue to do so. There were no creative differences, nor is there a possibility of having any with him. No amount of money compares to the love and respect of my audience. Right now, I just felt it is a role that I don't want to do, that's all."

Paresh said that Akshay and Suniel were also informed of his decision, and further revealed that the filmmaker "tried to change his mind" but, knowing him, didn’t pursue it further after he decided to walk out of the film.

About the Hera Pheri franchise

The Hera Pheri franchise is one of the most iconic comedy film series in Indian cinema. It began with Hera Pheri in 2000, directed by Priyadarshan, and featured the iconic trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The film became a cult classic, loved for its slapstick humour, memorable dialogues, and the unforgettable character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, played by Paresh.

The success of the first film led to a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, in 2006, which continued the trio's chaotic and hilarious adventures. While it was not as widely praised as the original, it was a major commercial success. Fans were eagerly awaiting the third instalment. However, after Paresh's exit, several internet users believe the film shouldn’t be made, as it won’t be the same without the actor’s character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.