Paresh Rawal quit Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 over creative differences? Actor breaks silence

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal recently created a stir on social media after announcing his exit from the much-anticipated film Hera Pheri 3. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the actor decided to quit the film due to creative differences with the makers. Now, Paresh has finally cleared the air. (Also Read: Paresh Rawal confirms quitting Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-starrer Hera Pheri 3; fans say ‘it should not be made now’) Paresh Rawal talks about quitting Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh Rawal says there are no creative differences with Priydarshan

On Sunday, Paresh took to X and confirmed that he didn’t quit the film due to creative differences with director Priyadarshan. He wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan, the film’s director.”

Fans wonder reason behind Paresh Rawal quitting Hera Pheri 3

Paresh’s tweet left fans curious as to what could be the real reason behind his exit. One user on X asked, “You don’t want to get trapped again in the Babu Bhaiya image?” Another fan urged him to reconsider and wrote, “Then what happened? Are the producers offering less money, or are you bored of playing the same role? Come on, Babu Bhaiyya, Hera Pheri without even one of the three main leads would be totally pointless. Please rethink.” Another commented, “Sir, the Hera Pheri series would totally be a big ‘0’ if you weren’t part of it. If the upcoming instalment doesn’t feature the OG Babu Rao, then there’s nothing left. Raju and Shyam were alive because of Babu Rao’s input.”

As soon as Paresh confirmed that he is no longer a part of Hera Pheri 3, fans flooded social media with demands to either bring Babu Rao back or not continue with the film at all. Many suggested that the third instalment should be scrapped entirely.

The Hera Pheri franchise is one of Bollywood’s most beloved comedy series, known for its iconic characters, hilarious dialogues, and timeless humour. The first film, Hera Pheri (2000), directed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The story follows three down-on-their-luck men who unwittingly get caught up in a kidnapping racket. Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of the bumbling yet lovable landlord Baburao Ganpatrao Apte became especially iconic.

The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), directed by Neeraj Vora, continued the trio’s misadventures as they fall for a get-rich-quick scheme. Though not as critically acclaimed as the first, it was a commercial hit and gained cult status over time. The franchise is celebrated for its slapstick comedy, relatable struggles, and memorable one-liners.

Paresh Rawal’s upcoming films

Paresh also has another film with Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla, in the pipeline. The film will see him reunite with Akshay Kumar on screen. The horror-comedy also stars Tabu and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2026. He also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.