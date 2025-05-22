Pankaj Tripathi to replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Phera 3? This is what the actor has to say

Ever since the new broke out that actor Paresh Rawal has exited from the much-awaited Hera Phera 3, fans started floating their suggestions on who could be the next Babu Bhaiya in Priyardarshan directed comedy. Actor Pankaj Tripathi's name also popped up as a suitable match for the character, but will he step into Paresh's shoes? Here's what Pankaj said in a recent interview. Pankaj Tripathi was asked if he would like to be replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Phera 3.

Pankaj Tripathi on doing Hera Phera 3

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor was asked that people on social media have been suggesting that he should be cast in Hera Pheri 3, so what does he have to say to that.

“That is something I have also heard and read. I don't believe in it. Paresh ji is an amazing actor. I am zero in front of him. I respect him a lot. I don't think I am the right person for the role,” Pankaj said.

Paresh's exit from Hera Pheri 3

On Tuesday, HT City reported that actor Akshay Kumar, through his production house, Cape of Good Films, sent a legal notice to actor Paresh Rawal claiming ₹25 crores in damages for grossly unprofessional conduct and leaving the film Hera Pheri 3 in a lurch after signing a legal contract and starting the film's shoot.

On Sunday, Paresh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and confirmed that he didn’t quit the film due to creative differences with director Priyadarshan. He wrote, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan, the film’s director.”

Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming projects

Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen in Criminal Justice 4 which also stars Barkha Singh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vasisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad and Khushboo Atre in an ensemble cast. The show will begin streaming on May 29 on JioHotstar.