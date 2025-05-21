Hera Pheri ‘100% cannot happen without Paresh Rawal’, says Suniel Shetty: Don't want animosity between him, Akshay Kumar

Ever since the news of Paresh Rawal exiting from Hera Pheri 3 broke, fans have been in shock. Actor Suniel Shetty, who is one-third of the iconic trio of the film, also spoke on the recent development, stating he is heartbroken and the film cannot happen without Babu Bhaiya. Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in a still from Hera Pheri

Hera Phera 3 can't happen without Paresh, says Suniel

"I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know," Suniel told ANI.

"It cannot happen. 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a 1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100 per cent can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu here, it doesn't work," he added.

The film's future is now uncertain following Paresh's sudden departure from the project last week. Akshay, who also serves as a producer on Hera Pheri 3, has sued Paresh for his actions.

Suniel hopes for no animosity between Paresh, Akshay

Suniel hopes that things could be mended between Akshay and Paresh even if the film doesn't happen.

"I believe it all will fall into place... At the same time, I am clueless because I heard (about) it through the media. I hope things can be mended. And even if the film doesn't happen, I wouldn't want any animosity between Paresh and Akshay," Shetty told PTI in an interview here," Suniel told PTI.

Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal over Hera Pheri 3

On Tuesday, HT City reported that actor Akshay Kumar, through his production house, Cape of Good Films, sent a legal notice to actor Paresh Rawal claiming ₹25 crores in damages for grossly unprofessional conduct and leaving the film Hera Pheri 3 in a lurch after signing a legal contract and starting the film's shoot.