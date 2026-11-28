New Delhi, How did "Hanuman Ansh", a film which saw limited footfalls in its initial weeks of release, turned the tide to earn over ₹460 crore at the box office? Director Vishal Chaturvedi credits his refusal to give up on the film and a 28-day tour across the country for its turnaround.

How Vishal Chaturvedi's 28-day road trip helped 'Hanuman Ansh' become a phenomenon more less

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The movie, a retelling of the life of Uttarakhand's revered saint Baba Neem Karoli, whose real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma, has emerged as one of the year's biggest success stories, ranking among the most profitable films in cinema history.

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"In terms of profit margins, 'Obsession' has profited 500 times of its investment. 'Hanuman Ansh' made 265 times our budget. I read in a couple of newspapers; they have done some research that the film is the all-time most profitable Hindi film," Chaturvedi, who made the movie on a modest budget of ₹1.7 crore, told PTI in an interview.

"Hanuman Ansh" was released in theatres on August 7 without much fanfare and virtually no promotions. The film struggled to draw audiences in its first two weeks, with collections ranging between ₹5 lakh and ₹20 lakh, according to trade website Sacnilk. And then it started picking up.

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{{^usCountry}} Chaturvedi recalled how they could initially only manage 25 theatres but screen count kept increasing as people embraced the movie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaturvedi recalled how they could initially only manage 25 theatres but screen count kept increasing as people embraced the movie. {{/usCountry}}

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"'Spider-Man' was already there and was doing good. And there was one more film with us, which got released. It was 'Oh My Dog'. Then next week, 'Batwara 1947' and 'Awarapan 2' came in. So we were literally sandwiched between these big films. We were the smallest one.

"We felt, 'Oh, this is going to go down the drain.' There were 25 theatres that were playing the film and even they might remove it next week. So, we might not see 22nd of August," he added.

Chaturvedi said he and his team went on an Independence Day road trip on August 15 that took them across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

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Over the next 28 days, they visited theatres, temples and religious trusts, encouraging people to watch and spread the word about the film.

"We travelled 28 days nonstop. We covered one city a day, where we went to a few theatres and maybe temples and big trusts like that. We started from Harni Hanuman Mandir in Vadodara and then Kashtabhanjan Hanuman Mandir in Ahmedabad. We kept going to these places.

"In theatres, we asked people who watched the film to talk about the film if they really liked it. Then we'll go to the temples and we'll put our standees and we'll ask them if we can talk about it. So, we kept doing it every day."

The effort helped the film gradually expand its theatrical footprint, with the number of theatres increasing from 25 to 110 within a week and then to 150 and over 200.

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"The jump was 50 theatres every day. And then in the third or fourth week, it literally blasted. From 100 to 200 theatres, it went to 7,000 shows," he said.

The road trip ended on September 11 when Chaturvedi fell ill. He said the team was so focused on reaching more theatres and audiences that it did not fully register the film's growing success until it crossed the ₹250 crore mark.

"We had multiple tasks every day. We also checked how much money we had made each day. That was one of the things we did during the day, but it was not our focus. We were not counting numbers. We were counting theatres where we had gone, how many people we had spoken to, how many more theatres we would have to visit and how many more temples."

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"Frankly speaking, it was the people of the country, the cinema-goers, who were making the film successful... The response was massive. We would have to enter the theatre and then rush away from there through different gates and all of that."

"Hanuman Ansh" follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother. As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

It features Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.

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Baba Neem Karoli was born around 1900 in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district and died in 1973. He was married early and became a wandering hermit.

His devotees include famous names such as Julia Roberts, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg also reportedly visited his ashram in Kainchi Dham in the hill state.

The director believes the film's emotional connection with viewers was at the heart of its success,with audiences getting moved by its scenes and repeatedly reciting its dialogues.

Chaturvedi said even children were reciting dialogues such as "Hanuman Chalisa padhte ho, fir bhi darte ho", while the film's scenes and songs like "Parvati' gained traction online and trended in India and globally.

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"It's all so heartwarming and beautiful to see and observe in your own country, in your own industry," he said.

"Hanuman Ansh" made its OTT debut on Friday on streaming service SonyLIV. The film's Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati versions will stream on Netflix.

"I think this was only 2.5 crore people who watched the film in theatres. So, the possibility of 140-plus crore people watching it on OTT and television is still there," he said.

He is particularly looking forward to viewers who could not make it to theatres getting a chance to watch the film.

"I believe that after running for hundred days in theatres, if the film makes the same kind of impression on OTT in terms of numbers, it will be a beautiful thing," Chaturvedi said.

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