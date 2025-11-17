‘What is this free pass?’: Huma Qureshi disagrees with Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's ‘physical vs emotional cheating’ defence

Actors Twinkle Khanna and Kajol stirred up a hornet’s nest last month when they appeared to defend infidelity by arguing there is a difference between physical and emotional cheating. The conversation, which took place with Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor on their show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, sparked a debate with many criticising their stance. Actor Huma Qureshi has now shared her two cents on the debate, disagreeing with her senior colleagues. Huma Qureshi has addressed the physical vs emotional cheating debate from Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

Huma Qureshi on physical vs emotional cheating

Appearing on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Huma addressed the episode and the statement and said, “Cheating is cheating, what is physical or emotional in it. I am very old-school in that regard. What is emotional cheating?”

When the host explained that the actors’ stance was that physical cheating can be excused as mistakes may happen, Huma disagreed. “I don’t believe that. I am very black and white in these matters. Either don’t be with someone. But if you are, what is this free pass? I don’t understand these kinds of things. Jokingly, I will just say, ‘if you are caught, you will be beaten up, ’” the actor stated.

About the row

Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar appeared together on an episode of Two Much in October. During the show, the hosts asked the two: “Is emotional cheating worse than physical cheating?” Janhvi called physical infidelity a deal breaker, even as the others said they can "ignore" such mistakes. When Twinkle tried to say one can move past physical cheating with time, she argued: "Raat gayi, baat gayi" (what happened, happened, move on).” Janhvi again disagreed and said, "Baat nahi jaati. (You can never move on)." Janhvi was praised for holding on to her moral belief despite her seniors almost pressuring her to give up on it.

Huma Qureshi's recent work

Huma Qureshi was most recently seen as the antagonist in Netflix’s Delhi Crime season 3, opposite Shefali Shah. A week before that, she starred in the fourth season of SonyLIV’s Maharani.