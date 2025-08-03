Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up about his lisp in candid chat with Sarzameen co-star, fans applaud him for owning it. Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan has opened up about his speech impediment while praising actor Ronav Parihar. In Sarzameen, Ronav played the role of young Harman. Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen as adult Harman. In a video shared on Reddit, Ibrahim was seen discussing with him how to portray stammer on screen. Ibrahim Ali Khan talked about his speech impediment.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on his speech impediment

Hinting about stammer, Ibrahim asked him if he “gets that”, to which Ronav denied. Ibrahim added, “I actually have a lisp problem and it's actually hard to act like you have it.”

Praising Ronav, Ibrahim continued, “You were fantastic...I'm very happy that you are playing me in the film. You are very handsome.” They then talked about Sarzameen. The video ended with Ibrahim hugging Ronav.

Internet reacts to Ibrahim's video

Reacting to the video, a section of the people praised Ibrahim for opening up about his issue. A fan said, "I think it’s a way better idea for him to own his speech impediment than to hide it like they did during Nadaaniyan. He needs to build his way to solo movies he’s definitely not there yet." "It's a good thing that he is talking about it in public," read another comment. "

Recently, talking with GQ India, Ibrahim had spoken about his problem. "Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing, and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I’ve had to work hard on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists. It’s not perfect; I’m still working really hard on it," he had said.

About Ibrahim's films

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim was seen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in Sarzameen. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film released on JioHotstar on July 25. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the film follows Vijay Menon (Prithviraj), a decorated army officer known for his unshakeable sense of duty and personal sacrifice.

Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan. It premiered on Netflix on March 7. Directed by Shauna Gautam, also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.