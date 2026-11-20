Panaji, The International Film Festival of India has added a dedicated documentary section and a special showcase for Mumbai International Film Festival award winners to broaden opportunities for non-fiction filmmakers, festival director Ashutosh Gowariker said on Friday.

IFFI gives documentaries a bigger screen, rolls out red carpet for MIFF winners

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Addressing a press conference ahead of the eight-day festival's opening here, Gowariker said the move aims to ensure documentary makers have two major showcase opportunities each year alongside new categories for animation and docudramas.

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"MIFF is an important festival of ours, which focuses only on documentaries and short films. But documentaries are being made much more, and we want to allow documentary filmmakers to have two festivals in a year," he said.

He added that filmmakers would have an opportunity to showcase their works if they missed either of these festivals.

IFFI has also organised a special gala for MIFF award winners, where their films will be showcased in a 90-minute presentation.

Gowariker said the gala would provide a red-carpet platform to recognise and celebrate filmmakers whose works received awards at MIFF.

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{{^usCountry}} The festival has also introduced new sections focusing on animation, docudramas and films about festivals, expanding its programming beyond conventional cinematic categories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The festival has also introduced new sections focusing on animation, docudramas and films about festivals, expanding its programming beyond conventional cinematic categories. {{/usCountry}}

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The theme of this year's IFFI, 'Stories Without Borders', has been chosen against the backdrop of conflicts across the world and social divisions within societies, the filmmaker said.

He explained that the theme goes beyond geographical boundaries and addresses divisions within families, between communities and those arising from caste, religion and other socio-cultural factors.

The festival has attempted to curate films around this broader interpretation of borders, though not every film in the line-up necessarily fits the theme, he added.

The eight-day-long festival, co-hosted by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Goa government, will be held at two venues - Entertainment Society of Goa and Kala Academy.

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