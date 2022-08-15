Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2022 full list of winners: Ranveer Singh and Shefali Shah win big, 83 best film

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is underway currently. The event, held annually in Australia, celebrates the India film industry by screening some of the most prominent and acclaimed films, TV shows, and web series from the country. One of the highlights of the festival is the awards night, where select awards are given to the best performers from Indian cinema and OTT scene from the previous year. This year’s awards night recognised some of the biggest names from the field in a glittering ceremony held in Melbourne on Sunday. Also read: IFFM Awards 2022: Suriya's Jai Bhim, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi lead nominations

The 13th edition of the IFFM began on Friday, August 12 and will conclude on August 30. The in-person event ends on August 20, beyond which the festival continues virtually for another ten days. On Sunday, August 14, the festival’s awards night was held at the Palais Theatre. Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjiani, the event saw big wins for Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 and its star Ranveer Singh, as well as the Prime Video web series Mumbai Diaries 26 and the film Jalsa. The two films that had the most nominations--Jai Bhim and Gangubai Kathiawadi--failed to win a single award.

Check out the full list of winners from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 awards:

Best Film: 83

Best Director: Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) and Aparna Sen (The Rapist)

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (83)

Best Actress: Shefali Shah (Jalsa)

Best Series: Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Best Actor in a Series: Mohit Raina (Mumbai Diaries 26/11)

Best Actress in a Series: Sakshi Tanwar (Mai)

Best Indie Film: Jaggi

Best Film from the Subcontinent: Joyland

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kapil Dev

Disruptor in Cinema Award: Vaani Kapoor (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)

Equality in Cinema Award: Jalsa

Leadership in Cinema Award: Abhishek Bachchan

