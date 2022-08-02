IFFM Awards 2022: Suriya's Jai Bhim, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi lead noms. See full list of nominations

Several films including Suriya's Jai Bhim, Ranveer Singh's 83, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham and Aparna Sen's The Rapist are the top nominees at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022. On Tuesday, the organisers announced the nominations. The 13th edition will be held in Melbourne from August 12-20, both in person and virtually. This year, there are over 100 films across 23 languages being screened at the festival. (Also Read | Suriya is the most versatile leading man in Indian cinema today)

Among all the films, Jai Bhim has the most nominations at four, followed by 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sardar Udham, Jalsa and The Rapist with three nods each. The best film nominees also include Badhaai Do, Minnal Murali and Paka (River of Blood). As per the organisers, the award ceremony will take place on August 14.

Best Actor (Male): Gopal Hegde (Pedro), Rajkummar Rao (Badhaai Do), Ramnish Chaudhary (Jaggi), Ranveer Singh (83), Suriya (Jai Bhim), Tovino Thomas (Minnal Murali), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham) and Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi)

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do), Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan), Konkona Sen Sharma (The Rapist), Lijomol Jose (Jai Bhim), Sreelekha Mitra (Once Upon A Time In Calcutta) and Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan (Jalsa).

Best Director: Anmol Sidhu (Jaggi), Aparna Sen (The Rapist) Kabir Khan (83), Pan Nalin, Chhello Show (Last Film Show), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham), Suresh Triveni (Jalsa), TJ Gnanavel (Jai Bhim)

Best Film: 83, Badhaai Do, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jai Bhim, Minnal Murali, Paka (River of Blood), Sardar Udham, The Rapist

Best Indie Film: Boomba Ride, Dug Dug, Jaggi, Once Upon a Time in Calcutta, Pedro, Shankar’s Fairies, Shoebox, Fairy Folk

Best Documentary: A Night of Knowing Nothing, Ayena (Mirror), Kicking Balls, Ladies Only, Urf (AKA)

Best Film from Subcontinent: Joyland (Pakistan) Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan), No Land’s Man (Bangladesh), Rehana Maryam Noor (Bangladesh) and The Newspaper (Sri Lanka)

Best actor in a series: Mohit Raina (Mumbai Diaries 26/11), Parambrata Chatterjee (Aranyak), Varun Mitra (Guilty Minds), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein), Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Final Season)

Best actress in a series: Konkona Sensharma (Mumbai Diaries 26/11), Sakshi Tanwar (Mai), Madhuri Dixit (Fame Game), Mithila Palkar (Little Things Final Season), Raveena Tandon (Aranyak), Shriya Pilgaonkar (Guilty Minds)

Best series: Aranyak, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Fame Game, Mai, Little Things Final Season, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

This year’s festival jury will comprise film editor Jill Bilcock, actor Vince Colosimo, director Geoffrey Wright and filmmaker Nadia Tass. Cricketer Kapil Dev is the guest of honour at the gala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON