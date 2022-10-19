Inside Hema Malini's birthday with Rekha, Jeetendra, Madhoo, Sanjay Khan. See pics as she celebrates with cake, flowers

Actor Hema Malini celebrated her 74th birthday recently with a party that was attended by her family and friends. Taking to Instagram, Hema shared several posts giving her fans glimpses inside her star-studded birthday bash. The party was attended by Hema's daughter Esha Deol, Rekha, Jeetendra, Madhoo, Sanjay Khan, his wife Zarine Khan, Pankaj Dheer, and Ramesh Sippy, among many other celebs. (Also Read | Dharmendra holds Hema Malini close as she celebrates birthday with him)

In her latest post, Hema smiled as she posed for the camera at her home. Several flower bouquets were seen in the background behind her in the picture. For the occasion, Hema wore a pink saree with a matching blouse. She captioned the post, "Evening get-together at home for my birthday." Fans showered her with love as they reacted to the picture. A person commented, "Awesome looking ma'am." Another fan said, "So beautiful my dream girl."

Hema also shared a string of pictures as she posed with her guests. In one of the photos, she posed with Esha and their guests. Hema smiled as she posed for the camera with Rekha and Madhoo in another photo. In a picture, Ramesh smiled as he fed Hema a piece of her birthday cake.

For the event, Sanjay opted for an ethnic blue outfit while Jeetendra wore an all-white outfit along with a yellow jacket. Esha also wore a pink outfit. Rekha wore a white saree, while Madhoo opted for a white shirt and red pants.

Posing the photos, Hema captioned the post, "Sharing few more images from my birthday, as I feel truly blessed that my family, friends and colleagues came to wish me with their gracious presence at home. I thank them all for making me feel so special…"

Hema also shared two pictures with Rekha as they posed together.

Hema also shared two pictures with Rekha as they posed together. In the first photo, Hema held Rekha, who leaned in and hugged her from behind. In another photo, they posed side-by-side holding each other as they smiled. Hema wrote, "With my dearest friend Rekha who dropped by at home on my birthday to make me feel special. Our binding has been for many decades which goes beyond being just colleagues. Radhey Radhey #birthday #celebration."

Earlier, Hema had shared pictures as she posed with her husband-actor Dharmendra. She had written, "Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday." Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. Dharmendra will be next starring in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

