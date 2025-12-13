Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Kapil Sharma show outing: Impromptu dance to hearty laughs

Actor Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show to shoot with Kapil Sharma, and the vibe was nothing short of a laugh riot. Fresh behind-the-scenes pictures from the special episode have now surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse of Priyanka in her element: laughing her heart out and even shaking a leg with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Earlier this week, Priyanka came to India to shoot for a special episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 in Mumbai.

Priyanka dances with Navjot Singh Sidhu

On Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Instagram to share an inside glimpse of how they spent the day with Priyanka on the set. He shared several images with Priyanka in which they can be seen laughing away, engaging in animated conversations, and even breaking into a spontaneous dance.

Sharing the images, Navjot Singh wrote, “Grace will last but beauty will blast …. Beauty & grace par excellence.”

In the images, Priyanka and Navjot are seen in a jovial mood, lighting up the set with their infectious energy. Priyanka is looking radiant in a breezy white-and-blue floral outfit. In one image, her arm is raised mid-step as she is seen breaking into a joyful dance. Beside her, Navjot Singh is seen matching the vibe, grooving with equal enthusiasm in a pastel kurta-pajama paired with a checked blazer and turban.

In another image, Priyanka is seen posing with the whole team of the show including Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Sunil Grover. Happy to see the images, Kapil took to the comment section to share his excitement. “Tusi chaa gye paji ❤️❤️❤️🙌(you are amazing),” Kapil wrote.

Earlier this week, Priyanka came to India to shoot for a special episode of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 in Mumbai. She went back to New York after spending less than 12 hours in Mumbai. Priyanka has gone back to New York.

Priyanka’s busy schedule

Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.

Priyanka will also be next seen in The Bluff, in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of the web series Citadel.