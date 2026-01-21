Internet not excited about Vicky Kaushal's rumoured cameo in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: ‘This should never happen’

As Dhurandhar 2 inches closer to its release, anticipation among fans continues to soar. With viewers eagerly awaiting the teaser and trailer, fresh reports about a possible cameo of Vicky Kaushal surfaced online. According to recent buzz, Vicky may make a special appearance in the sequel, a development that has failed to excite many fans.

On Wednesday, Mid-Day reported that Vicky Kaushal will be making a cameo in Dhurandhar 2. A source told the publication, “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories’ timelines. Vicky’s character from the war drama, which is set in 2016, is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer’s character cross paths. The cameo includes a few action blocks.”

Internet reacts

While the makers have not issued any official statement, the report quickly surfaced online, prompting mixed, largely negative, reactions from fans. One comment read, “Why am I not at all excited about this cameo? I wanted Dhurandhar to be exclusive and its own universe.” Another wrote, “I don’t think this can happen. Dhar is a very meticulous filmmaker; if these films were set in the same universe, he would have taken Paresh Rawal to play Ajit Doval, not Maddy.” A third commented, “Noooo. I hope this is fake. So tired of shared universes.” Another fan wrote, “Respectfully, WE DON’T WANT THIS. Can we please have Part 2 exclusively for Ranveer? Please leave this sequel be!” Another comment read, “This should never happen. I seriously hope this is just fake news or some PR gimmick.”