Interview || Ashutosh Rana on whether he will join politics: ‘Have no such ambition’

Actor Ashutosh Rana has diversified his career, venturing into various fields, including acting, voiceover work, authorship, and production. However, one domain where he doesn't seem to aspire to make a mark is the world of politics. He says that he has no interest in starting his political career. Also read: Ashutosh Rana on returning to theatre after over 20 years with Humare Ram, Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, spy universe Ashutosh Rana was recently in Delhi for his play, Humare Ram.

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Ashutosh shared his thoughts on potentially venturing into politics, as well as his recent return to his theatrical roots with the play Humare Ram.

On his political aspirations

When asked about a potential foray into politics, Ashutosh was straightforward and clear in his response.

“We all are in politics as we are part of a democracy. We all have a right to vote, which means that every person is part of the political world,” Ashutosh tells us in Hindi.

The actor continues, “The only difference is that some people reach the Parliament and some people are part of the whole political system from the road... "Today, I believe we need many more people to raise awareness on the streets. Because agar sadak jagi rahegi toh sansad saji rahegi aur aur sansad saji rahi toh sadak jagruk rahegi (If the streets are awake, the parliament will be vibrant, and if the parliament is vibrant, the streets will be aware)."

He emphasised that not everyone can be part of the Parliament. “I am a part of the over 175 crore people of the country. So, I have no ambition to enter the political world at the moment, and don’t even wish to,” says the actor, adding, “I have political knowledge and understanding but don’t have any such ambition. Also, I am talking about my present state of mind as I don’t believe in making any plans for the future”.

“I don’t plan anything and leave it to god. I believe in the truth of the moment,” says the actor, who will soon be seen in War 2.

On reconnecting with theatre

Ashotosh, known for his roles in projects such as Dushman, Sangharsh and Pagglait, recently returned to theatre after 24 years. He plays the role of Ravan in the play Humare Ram, which is presented by Felicity Theatre. He was in Delhi recently for the play, and is not travelling to cities such as Kolkata, Rajkot and Ahmedabad with the play.

Talking about going back to theatre, Ashutosh mentions, “Theatre is our home ground. A place where my acting journey started”.

“I got back to theatre after 2000. The peace and comfort that an actor gets while performing in theatre can’t be matched with anything.... It is really special. We communicate and connect with the audience while performing on the stage,” says the actor, who started his journey with the National School Drama.

When asked why he remained away for so long, Ashutosh mentions that he was waiting for the right time and right role. “I aspired to take theatre to the next level and it was done through this play Humare Ram... It is a larger-than-life story. We had to reflect the grandeur, and the stage, which we were able to do with the play. feel blessed that I got this, which was worth the wait,” he wrapped up.