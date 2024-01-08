Ira Khan shares itinerary of her wedding functions, posts video with Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are hosting their wedding functions at the Taj in Udaipur. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Ira gave a glimpse of the itinerary of her wedding festivities. (Also Read | Ira Khan shares rare pic with brother Junaid Khan from wedding festivities) Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are holding their wedding functions in Udaipur.

Detailed itinerary of Ira, Nupur's wedding

The cover of the card had 'I' and 'N' initials which stood for Ira and Nupur respectively. The wedding functions in Udaipur which started on January 7, will continue till January 10. As per the itinerary, guests were at first invited to Hi Tea followed by Welcome Dinner on on January 7.

On January 8, guests will be treated to breakfast followed by Mehendi Brunch, Hi Tea, Dinner and Pajama Party. On January 9 guests will have breakfast followed by hi tea and then attend the sangeet ceremony. On the last day, people will have breakfast with the wedding vows taking place in the late afternoon at Mayur Bagh. The festivities will end with a dinner.

Ira shares video with Nupur

In the video, Ira shared details of the card as Nupur stood near her. She said, "You get what I mean, right? We are fancy people." Ira gave a quick glimpse of Nupur, who stood nearby wearing a leather jacket, denims, and a cap. She also gave a peek at a few people who stood near them smiling.

Aamir Khan in Udaipur

Recently, Ira's father-actor, Aamir Khan, arrived in Udaipur for the grand wedding functions of his daughter. He was seen exiting the airport along with his son Azad. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Several pictures and videos from the airport surfaced on social media.

About Ira and Nupur

Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot in an intimate marriage ceremony in Mumbai. Nupur arrived at the venue wearing a black vest and white shorts as he jogged from his house. After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue. Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the Covid-19 lockdown when he was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur had shared a series of pictures with Ira. He wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple shared a meal.

