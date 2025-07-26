Ishaan Khatter on guarding his love life with girlfriend Chandni Bainz: ‘I act for the cameras, but…’

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is rumoured to be dating Malaysian model Chandni Bainz, has consistently chosen to keep his personal life away from the spotlight. Although the duo has yet to officially confirm their relationship, their frequent public appearances together have kept the rumour mills buzzing. Recently, the actor opened up about why he believes it's crucial to maintain privacy in matters of the heart. Ishaan Khatter emphasises balancing public life and personal space, stating he won't hide but also won't live for the cameras.

Ishaan Khatter on his dating life

In a candid and exclusive conversation with Zoom, Ishaan discussed the importance of keeping romantic relationships private, emphasising the need to respect a partner’s space, especially when one half of the relationship lives in the spotlight.

“I think it's really important to respect the privacy of your partner as well. You are in the limelight for whatever reason, but people are curious, they want to know. But when something is good, you want to protect it. That's my instinct. I don't want to hide or lie or anything," Ishaan said.

While Ishaan made it clear he’s not trying to keep his personal life completely private, he draws a firm line between sharing and oversharing.

“I am not going to stop living my life. I am in my 20s and I am not going to hide in a hole. I am not going to not go out and have a meal if I want to—you can't stop living your life. At the same time, I am not going to allow that to dictate how I think and feel and every decision I make. Because you have to be aware of what the conversation is. But if you are doing that, you are living for the cameras. I act for the cameras, but I can't live for the cameras,” Ishaan added.

Ishaan Khatter's latest projects

Ishaan is gearing up for the release of Homebound, an emotional drama helmed by acclaimed director Neeraj Ghaywan. The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, had its international premiere in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The 29-year-old star was recently seen in the Netflix romantic comedy The Royals as Aviraaj Singh, shared screen space with Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Milind Soman. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, Ishaan is set to return in Season 2, with the original ensemble cast reprising their roles.