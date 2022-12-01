Ishwak Singh’s mantra to bust stress is get immersed in prep process

For Ishwak Singh, shuffling between shoots of five of his upcoming projects has been challenging, but the actor doesn’t want it to become a reason to not give in his best while preparing for respective characters. In fact, he finds the process of getting into the skin of a character “very calming”.

“I love playing different characters as it makes me aware of a new culture and also a part of my own personality. Sometimes it’s a stress buster, sometimes educational and even therapeutic. The important thing for me is to understand the cardinal point of every character of the story and how it resonates with me,” says Singh, who is busy shooting for supernatural thriller Adhura, a comedy titled Bas Karo Aunty, second season of Rocket Boys, another project called Berlin and a yet-t-be-be titled film.

In fact, the actor admits that it’s his “research and prep” for a particular role that helps him switch between characters so smoothly.

About the process he follows, Singh shares that once he has drawn that parallel and knows the story inside out, he can juggle different projects. “Due to time constraints and post pandemic backlog, the ways of working in every industry have changed, filmmaking has also adapted to this new world order. I have been shooting back to back and moving from one set to another especially January 2022 onwards,” he tells us.

That being said, the actor is proud that he has managed to maintain consistency with his process of adequate rehearsals, readings with his co-actors and also his personal preparation.

“In absence of this journey, I see no point in going to a film set. It’s required for me as an actor and also is a huge part of the reason I love my work, this is when the foundation of the character is built. So in between shoots on off days and turnarounds I kept going over my other scripts, scheduled readings, prepped. My prep for the next thing acted as a stress buster for me,” he concludes.