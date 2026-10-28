Janhvi Kapoor says she should have been more vigilant about the objectification in Peddi, admits the role propagated sexual assualt in the narrative

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana's sports action drama, Peddi, released in theatres on June 4. The film faced criticism from a section of viewers over the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Later, director Buchi Babu Sana took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology for the actor’s portrayal in the film and changes were made. Now, months later, Janhvi has opened up about the entire backlash surrounding the film and her character during her appearance on the chat show Koffee with Karan.

What Janhvi said

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Peddi.

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When host Karan Johar asked her about how she processed the entire issue, Janhvi shared, “I feel many people worked really hard on that film and I really didn't know if there was anything to say. It weighs heavily on my conscience the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have our society. Specific to my gender. That shame I will always carry with me. Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? 100% yes. Was it problematic, was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again.”

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She went on to add, “I went through the beats of really beating up myself that I should have been more vigilant. I don't like saying this because it sounds like i am shifting blame but its like you listen to the director and what he says. I was navigating how to make things less problematic as and when information was becoming available to me. In the south, very rarely there is a bound script. very rarely do u see the camera angles. I should have taken advantage of my privilege. It was a violating experience in a way. the good thing that came out of it is that maybe next time a director will rethink twice before presenting a lead actress this way.”

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Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan play Achiyamma and Peddi in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

About the backlash

{{^usCountry}} Peddi is a sports drama in which Ram plays the titular character. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest. Since the film's release, viewers have criticised the way Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma, is introduced on screen. Many pointed to sequences that focus heavily on her body rather than establishing her as a character. Another scene that came under scrutiny involves Peddi expressing his desire to be with Achiyyamma despite her lack of interest and later kissing her during a power cut without her consent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi is a sports drama in which Ram plays the titular character. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest. Since the film's release, viewers have criticised the way Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma, is introduced on screen. Many pointed to sequences that focus heavily on her body rather than establishing her as a character. Another scene that came under scrutiny involves Peddi expressing his desire to be with Achiyyamma despite her lack of interest and later kissing her during a power cut without her consent. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology on X and acknowledged the concerns raised by audiences. A part of his statement read, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions."