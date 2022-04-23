Janhvi Kapoor talks about gaining Arjun Kapoor, Anshula as siblings ‘at later stage in life’: 'Who else can say that'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about the ‘wholesome' change that Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor have brought into her life. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's kids from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. After splitting with Mona, he married actor Sridevi, with whom he had daughters Janhvi and Khushi. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, at HTLS 2021, says she's been criticised her whole life: 'I gave it a lot of value at one point')

After Sridevi died in 2018, Arjun and Anshula took on new roles of support in Janhvi and Khushi's lives. While they would rarely meet before, the four have formed a strong bond over the last few years.

Now, Janhvi has spoken about how it feels like to have gained two elder siblings at such a later stage in life. She told Filmfare, “I think having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that.”

She also talked about how Boney is managing to be a single dad to them. “I think it’s new for papa but honestly, he’s become more of a friend to us than anything else and I think our relationship has become more honest and transparent. I don’t know, I think that it’s a very functional ecosystem, at least that’s how I feel about my relationship with my dad. I think the four of us each have very different individual relations with him. I like that me and him feel like a team and I like that he’s my best friend,” she added.

Janhvi will soon be seen in Good Luck Jerry. Khushi is also set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Archie

