When the song Teri Sexy Beauty from Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was released recently, it got varied reactions. While some thought the lyrics were funny, others wondered why the quality of song lyrics was deteriorating with time. Lyricist Javed Akhtar chalked it up to matching the vocabulary of a generation that hasn’t invested time in literature.

Javed Akhtar points out film music doesn’t exist in a void

Javed Akhtar said that songs like Teri Sexy Beauty don't exist in a void but are reflective of society. more less

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Javed was asked about the quality of Bollywood song lyrics on Music 91 by BCC’s YouTube channel and said, “The film industry and film music don’t exist in a void. They are also part of society. Today, whether it's Gen Z or those older than them, their vocabulary isn’t as great as their parents' or grandparents’. Their vocabulary has shrunk. Language is, of course, for communication. But it’s a fine art in itself. It has beauty and elegance, depending on how you use it. Language is an art; it’s not just a vehicle for communication. But where is the attention to our language today? How many people read literature and poetry today?”

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The lyricist also said that greed for profit has changed things, adding that he still holds out hope though: “Society has become utility-oriented. And the definition of profit is whether it can be put in and drawn from the bank. If not, what’s the use for it? The depth of music, art and literature has been marginalised. But let me also give credit where it’s due. Today’s young people are getting back to it, no thanks to us. They are trying to discover all this on their own. So, I am not pessimistic at all. After ten to fifteen years, some major revival will happen.”

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Maatrubhumi song Teri Sexy Beauty

{{^usCountry}} Teri Sexy Beauty is composed and features lyrics by Sajid Khan. Salman sang the number with Muskaan. When the song was released, many questioned why a war film like Maatrubhumi required a romantic number. “I know everyone’s wondering how Teri Sexy Beauty fits into Maatrubhumi. Isn’t it on everyone’s mind? You will understand how it fits when you watch the film. It comes on when an officer and several soldiers praise their wives. Whatever songs we’ve shown you, those visuals will be quite few in the film,” explained Salman at the film’s trailer launch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teri Sexy Beauty is composed and features lyrics by Sajid Khan. Salman sang the number with Muskaan. When the song was released, many questioned why a war film like Maatrubhumi required a romantic number. “I know everyone’s wondering how Teri Sexy Beauty fits into Maatrubhumi. Isn’t it on everyone’s mind? You will understand how it fits when you watch the film. It comes on when an officer and several soldiers praise their wives. Whatever songs we’ve shown you, those visuals will be quite few in the film,” explained Salman at the film’s trailer launch. {{/usCountry}}

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Maatrubhumi also stars Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, Zeyn Shaw, Javed Khan and Vipin Bhardwaj. It will be released in theatres on December 4.