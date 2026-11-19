Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has criticised the growing interference of producers and music companies in the creative process of film music, saying that people with no understanding of music are now advising on how songs should be written and made.

Javed Akhtar on the interference in music

Javed Akhtar has opened up on producers' interference in songwriting.

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On Wednesday, the veteran lyricist and writer attended the launch of the Indian Performing Right Society's (IPRS) EY Music Creator Report in Mumbai. Speaking about giving creators freedom within film projects, he touched upon producers' growing interference in soundtracks.

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"Somewhere we've moved away from the purpose. The problem is the tail is wagging the dog; that should not happen. There's too much interference, conditions. When a writer writes lyrics, they can do 100 times better work, but they are not allowed to do so. Songwriters like Irshad Kamil and others are talented, but do you allow them to write good songs?" he asked.

Recalling a personal instance of interference, Akhtar said an executive once objected to his use of the word 'roothna' in a song. The writer added that people with no understanding of music often dictate terms to songwriters and composers. “Writing and music are things that everybody thinks, 'I understand it', but they don't understand so many other things, like physics, chemistry, geology, but about music and writing they know it all. Like, they know what good writing is about, how to write, how not to write, what the right word is,” he said.

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About IPRS EY Music Creator Report

{{^usCountry}} According to the (IPRS) EY report, India's music creator economy generated an estimated ₹17,400 crore in 2025, registering a 45 per cent increase since 2023. The sound recording and publishing revenues in 2025 reached Rs. 5,433 crore, an all-time high. Besides, the annual releases of original songs increased from 22,000 to 27,000 in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the (IPRS) EY report, India's music creator economy generated an estimated ₹17,400 crore in 2025, registering a 45 per cent increase since 2023. The sound recording and publishing revenues in 2025 reached Rs. 5,433 crore, an all-time high. Besides, the annual releases of original songs increased from 22,000 to 27,000 in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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At the launch of the report, Javed Akhtar also called for stronger implementation of copyright laws amid technological changes, including the growing use of artificial intelligence. The writer revealed that he and music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan plan to hold an event next month via their company, Goongoonalo, which is India's first artist-owned and artist-led music platform and creative studio.