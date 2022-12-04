Jeetendra's dad scolded him when he got fired from a movie, wanted to come back home: 'Meri godd mein baith jaa'

When Jeetendra stopped by the Indian Idol 13 sets for a special episode revolving around him this Sunday, the veteran actor shared a memorable anecdote about his how he got his start in the industry with V Shantaram's Sehra (1963). The actor shared his experience with the contestants and judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. (Also read: Jeetendra turns 80: When he revealed why he chose white as his signature style, wanted to flaunt his fitness)

The actor, who celebrated his 80th birthday in April, got his break in films thanks to his father's connection. Amarnath Kapoor provided artificial jewellery to filmmakers. Jeetendra helped out his father by delivering the jewellery to the studios.

Shantaram had asked for the young man to be a junior artise on Sehra for the film's shoot which was away from Bombay. But the young man showed up half an hour after the call-time and the filmmaker angrily asked that he be sent away back home for his tardiness.

When Jeetendra called his father to commiserate, he got a different answer. He told the judges, "What my father said changed the course of my life. He said, 'Aaja meri godh mein baith ja (Come and sit in my lap)." His father refused to be sympathetic with his son and instead sided with the famous filmmaker.

The incident set him straight and the next day, the young Jeetendra showed up outside Shantaram's room an hour before the call time in full makeup and costume, without any help from the rest of the crew. Shantaram was appeased and told him to come along. "Uske baad maine chumchagiri mein koi kasar nahi chodi (After that, I never hesitated to be a sycophant)," he jokingly revealed.

On a more serious note, the actor shared, "The moral of the story and I want to tell every youngster. Maa, baap ki gaali bhi aap ke liye ashirwaad hai (Your parents' anger is also a blessing)." The judges also agreed with Jeetendra's statement that nothing can be done without your parents' blessings. Jeetendra got a starring role in Shantaram’s Geet Gaaya Pattharonne (1964) opposite the filmmaker's daughter, Rajshree.

