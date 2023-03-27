Does Jimmy Shergill look like Pedro Pascal to you too? He's how he reacted to a fan's comparison

Jimmy Shergill reacted to a Twitter user who compared him to Hollywood star Pedro Pascal, who is riding high on the success of his new HBO show The Last of Us. Jimmy sportingly took the comparison and re-shared the tweet on the microblogging site. (Also read: Ram Charan announces his film RC 15 is titled Game Changer; Kiara Advani wishes her 'dearest friend' on 38th birthday) Jimmy Shergill reacted to comparisons with actor Pedro Pascal.

A fan took to Twitter to place the pictures of both Jimmy Shergill and Pedro Pascal side by side and wrote, "Mom said Pedro Pascal looks like Jimmy Shergill, and now I'm kinda confused." Jimmy re-shared the tweet and captioned it, "My regards to her (folded hands emoticon and smiley face emoticons)."

Fans also seemed to agree to the comparison and reacted in the comments. One fan said, "even i am saying it!" While another said, "Yes true!!!" A fan also said, "We are not the last of us to think that!" referring to Pedro Pascal's recent show The Last of Us where he plays the character of Joel, for which he received unanimous acclaim.

The hit series is based on the Playstation game of the same name and follows Joel as he transports a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is believed to hold the cure for the fungal infection that ended the world. The Last of Us is currently one of the most popular shows on television. The actor can be currently seen in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, in which he plays the character of Din Djarin.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Shergill recently addressed the boycott culture and referred to the failure of Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha in a recent interview with DNA, and said, "Everything happens for a reason. I hope and pray that this boycott or any other negative trend should bring the industry together. Earlier, everything was spread over, everyone was busy with their own stuff. If anything good has to come out of it, I hope it should bring the whole industry together, and there should be unity among each other."

Jimmy was last seen in the thriller movie Operation Mayfair, directed by Sudipto Sarkar, which released last week. Hritiqa Chheber marked her acting debut with the film.

