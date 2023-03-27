Ram Charan announces his film RC 15 is titled Game Changer; Kiara Advani wishes her 'dearest friend' on 38th birthday

Actor Ram Charan, who clocked his 38th birthday on Monday, revealed that his film RC 15 has been titled Game Changer. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ram also shared a teaser. The video started with a roulette wheel and ended with a chess board. Ram captioned the post, "#GameChanger it is !" He also tagged the cast and crew of the film. (Also Read | Kiara Advani celebrates Ram Charan's birthday on RC15 set with crew) Ram Charan announced that his film RC 15 is now called Game Changer.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram page, Ram's co-star in the film, actor Kiara Advani wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan !! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way." Shankar Shanmugham in his post said, "Happy birthday to the worldwide charmer @alwaysramcharan being fierce and daring on screen and a darling off screen makes you a #gamechanger."

Kiara Advani also wished Ram Charan on his birthday.

Directed by S Shankar, the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Game Changer will release in three languages-- Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from Ram and Kiara, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release in 2023.

Ahead of Ram's birthday, the cast and crew of Game Changer surprised him with a bash on Saturday. The pictures and videos from the pre-birthday celebrations surfaced online. In one of the pictures, Ram headed to the sets while rose petals were showered on him. S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara were also part of the celebrations.

The actor cut his cake which was covered with rose petals along with S Shankar. Sharing the pictures, Ram Charan's fan page captioned it, "It's a wrap for the song! Team #RC15 celebrated Idol @alwaysramcharan 's Birthday!"

Earlier, after attending the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Ram received a grand welcome from choreographer-director Prabhu Deva and his team on the sets. Taking to Instagram, Ram posted a video of Prabhu Deva and the film's team performing to Naatu Naatu to welcome the actor.

Ram was also presented with a massive garland made of marigolds. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Can't thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15."

