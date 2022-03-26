John Abraham throws India's Got Talent contestant on table after he breaks bottle on him. Watch

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh, the cast of the film Attack, will be the special guests in an upcoming episode of India's Got Talent. During the appearance, John will be seen participating in a stunt with a contestant and breaking a table by throwing him on it. Also Read| John Abraham recalls Taliban's threat while filming Kabul Express in Afghanistan, adds 'Afghanis are loveliest people'

A promo of the episode, titled Attack Challenge episode, was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on its Instagram account on Saturday. The video was captioned, "@thejohnabraham ne sabko apne stunts aur action ki choti si jhalak dikhakar kiya stun! (John Abraham stuns others with a short glimpse of his stunt and action)."

The clip started with Sanish Nair, a member of the group Euphony Official breaking a glass bottle on John Abraham's back as he was walking away. John then turned around with an angry expression and gestured to the contestant to come towards him. He grabbed Sanish by the neck while the latter broke the character and laughed. John then threw him on a wooden table next to them, breaking it in a swift motion.

Fans commented laughing emojis on the video. One tagged Sanish and asked him, "Aare bhai bhai kisse paala pada (Who did you get involved in a fight with)." Sanish himself also commented on the video, writing, "Khali VS Rey Mysterio."

Another promo showed John extending a risky help to magician and illusionist BS Reddy, another contestant on the show. The illusionist entered a wooden box with handcuffs on his hands, which was then set on fire by John. A jeep was then dropped on the box, breaking it completely, with Reddy nowhere to be seen. Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez appeared to be stunned by the act.

Attack, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, has been produced by John's production house JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions. It is set to release on April 1.

