Josh actor Sharad Kapoor seeks work after battling depression and health issues, says he needs help ‘financially, morally, and mentally’

Sharad Kapoor is hoping to return to acting after being away from work for the past few years due to health issues and depression. The actor, best known for playing Prakash Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan's Josh, has now appealed to the film industry to consider him for projects, making it clear that he is looking for work and not financial assistance.

Sharad Kapoor seeks work after health setbacks and depression; AICWA urges film industry to support him.

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The actor recently found himself in the news after a video of him parting ways with his four pet dogs went viral. Unable to care for them because of his health, he had moved his pets Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther to an animal welfare centre. Now, the actor is looking forward to getting back on his feet and returning to the sets.

Sharad Kapoor says he wants to work again

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In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday, Sharad reached out to senior members of the film fraternity, saying he was going through a difficult phase and could use their support. His appeal came a day after the news about his four dogs being moved to an animal welfare centre caught the attention of social media users.

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{{^usCountry}} “When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn't feel like working or meeting anybody,” Sharad said in the video. He was reportedly referring to the sexual harassment case registered against him by Mumbai Police in 2024, after a 32-year-old actor and producer accused him of groping her. “But now, I've decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn't feel like working or meeting anybody,” Sharad said in the video. He was reportedly referring to the sexual harassment case registered against him by Mumbai Police in 2024, after a 32-year-old actor and producer accused him of groping her. “But now, I've decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor also revealed that he has been bedridden for the past two to three years. Speaking about the support he has received from his family, Sharad said that they mostly check on him through occasional phone calls. He also expressed his admiration for senior actors and said he was hoping they would extend a helping hand during this phase. “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he said.

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Meanwhile, his friend Hema Choudhary, who runs Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, shared an update on the actor's health. She revealed that he has been struggling with physical and mental health issues for nearly two years, including a brain-related condition and a broken leg. Actor Jaya Bhattacharya, who visited the actor after his video went viral, also shared a clip in which he spoke about his situation.

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Addressing the speculation surrounding his finances, Sharad clarified that he was not seeking monetary help. Instead, he wants an opportunity to return to acting and some support from the film fraternity. "I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me," he said in the video. "I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again".

Last seen in the 2019 film Cabaret, Sharad revealed that he has spent much of the past two to three years bedridden. He also opened up about the emotional toll of a sexual harassment case registered against him in 2024, which he has previously denied. The actor said the allegations took a toll on his mental health, pushing him into depression and making him distance himself from work and social interactions.

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AICWA asks the industry to give the actor a chance

Sharad's appeal has also received support from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which has called on the film industry to give the actor another opportunity. The association has urged filmmakers, producers, directors, casting directors and OTT platforms to consider him for their upcoming projects.

AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said Kapoor is only 50 and has plenty more to contribute as an actor. In its appeal, the association said, “We make this appeal to every filmmaker, producer, director, casting director, celebrity, OTT platform and television channel: please give Sharad Kapoor work. He is a member of our film family, and a family does not turn away when one of its own is in need”.

Sharad Kapoor's career

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Sharad Kapoor began his acting career with Dastak in 1996 and later featured in films such as Lakshya, LOC: Kargil and Jai Ho. However, it was his role as the antagonist Prakash Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Josh that made a lasting impression on audiences. His performance in the film also earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role. His last role was in Cabaret in 2019.