Kajol drops sweet picture with Ajay Devgn on 27th wedding anniversary, says they both deserve a ‘medal and a trophy’

Kajol was seen smiling at Ajay in the new pic. She was seen in a sari, while Ajay looked dapper in a deep blue suit. In the caption, Kajol wrote, “In a rare moment of understanding we both agree that we both deserve a medal and a trophy!”

Kajol is celebrating her 27th wedding anniversary with Ajay Devgn today (February 24). The two got married on this day in 1999. To commemorate the picture, Kajol put up a sweet picture of the two of them on her Instagram and posted it with a hilarious caption.

About their relationship Ajay and Kajol fell in love on the sets of Ishq in 1997. However, Ishq wasn't the first film Ajay and Kajol did together. They'd previously appeared in two movies – Guddu Dhanoa's action crime film Gundaraj and Anees Bazmee's action thriller Hulchul in 1995. They reunited in Anees' 1998 romantic comedy Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. After nearly four years of dating, they tied the knot on 24 February 1999, in a private ceremony away from media glare.

They also did Anil Devgan's 2000 action comedy Raju Chacha, after which Kajol took a backseat from acting. They became parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug in 2003 and 2010 respectively. Over the years, the two have also shared screen space in Ajay's 2008 directorial debut U Me Aur Hum and Om Raut's 2020 historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Last year, in an interview with Mashable India, the actor talked about the interesting dynamic with husband Ajay, who likes to speak less, while Kajol loves to talk. When asked what the tactic is when it comes to navigating a relationship between two contrasting personalities, Kajol said, “Oh, I say that quite often that the secret to a happy marriage is partial deafness and selective amnesia.”