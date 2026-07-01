Kala Hiran doesn't have censor certificate yet, makers tell court after Salman Khan's plea

Makers of the controversial Hindi film, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal, have told the Delhi High Court that the film not only lacks a censor certificate yet, but it has also not been sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The makers are fighting a plea from actor Salman Khan, who has sought a stay on its release. Salman Khan has sued the makers of the upcoming film Kala Hiran.

Kala Hiran yet to be sent to CBFC On Wednesday, after Salman Khan's lawyers argued that urgent directions were required in the matter to avert the release, the makers shot back that the film cannot release urgently as it is not yet certified by the CBFC. "Can a movie be released before the censor board's certification? A movie cannot be released unless there is certification by the censor board. The movie has not even been sent to the censor board. We will not send the movie to the censor board till Monday," the lawyer for the producer submitted. The makers said the film would not be sent to the CBFC till Monday (July 6).

What is Salman Khan's case In June, after the first look and trailer of Kala Hiran were released, Salman Khan had moved the high court, contending that the film was purportedly based on the blackbuck poaching case allegedly involving him and was in violation of a high court order protecting his personality rights. The application is part of the 59-year-old actor's lawsuit for protection of his personality rights.

In the plea, the actor has said that the film's poster, released on May 29, shows a "blatant and obvious reference" to him. A teaser of the film was also released last month. Salman Khan was tried and acquitted in a blackbuck poaching case that continued for over two decades. The actor's plea stated that while the actor was acquitted of offences under the Arms Act by a court in Rajasthan, the character in the poster is holding a gun, which is defamatory.

"The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no one else. The poster and the proposed film are therefore clearly spreading a false narrative, misleading and appear to be completely contrary to the actual state of affairs and contrary to records," stated the application.

The application has also accused the filmmakers of deliberately attempting to "sensationalise" the poaching cases and making headlines to grab public attention at the cost of Salman's goodwill and reputation. Two actors from the film, including the veteran Govind Namdev, have distanced themselves from the project, claiming they were unaware of how it would be marketed.

Salman Khan had earlier approached the high court for restraining various social media platforms and e-commerce websites from unauthorisedly using his name, images, persona and likeness and to protect his personality rights. The high court passed an interim order in his favour on December 11 last year.

(With PTI inputs)