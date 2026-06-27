'Propaganda against a senior actor': Sonu Mishra exits controversial film Kala Hiran amid Salman Khan's legal battle

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has taken another turn just days before its proposed release. As the legal battle over the film continues, actor Sonu Mishra has publicly explained why he chose to walk away from the project. His remarks come at a time when Salman Khan is reportedly seeking to stop the film's release, claiming it misuses his identity and harms his reputation. Sonu Mishra quits Salman Khan's blackbuck case-inspired Kala Hiran.

Speaking to ANI, Sonu Mishra said he initially believed the project would present a narrative that supported Salman Khan. However, his opinion changed once he understood the direction the film was taking.

Sonu Mishra says creative differences led to his exit "I was supposed to portray the character of Salman Khan. When I realised that the film had been made to tarnish the name of a superstar and the reputation of Rajasthan's culture, my ethics didn't allow me to be a part of the propaganda against a senior actor. Following creative differences with makers, I decided to distance myself from the film," Sonu Mishra said.

The actor also claimed that the makers never shared the script with him during the process. Sonu added, “There is no question of receiving any threat from the Bishnoi community. It is my own community. I believe films should be made on the various efforts made by the community toward society's welfare. I would have happily done it.”

Court hearing scheduled for July 1 Referring to the ongoing legal proceedings, Mishra said the matter should now be left to the courts. "The hearing on the stay application is scheduled for July 1. We have to keep our faith in the judiciary system," he said.

What is the controversy about? The controversy began after Salman Khan reportedly moved the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the filming, promotion and release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The actor's legal team has argued that the film, reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to him, violates his personality and publicity rights while damaging his public image.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court postponed the hearing after lawyers representing the filmmakers sought more time to respond to Khan's plea. Appearing for Salman Khan, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi requested immediate interim protection from the court, arguing that the filmmakers were commercially exploiting the actor's life and identity without his permission.

"He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released," Sethi submitted.

During the hearing, the filmmakers' lawyer told the court that he had allegedly received death threats and had filed an FIR in connection with the matter. Sethi also argued that promotional material for the film had already been released and maintained that the filmmakers could not continue using Salman Khan's identity and public image without his consent.

The filmmakers opposed the request for interim relief. After hearing both sides, the court noted that the producer and director had only recently received the legal documents. It directed Salman Khan's legal team to provide the complete set of pleadings to the respondents. The matter has now been listed before the roster bench on July 1.