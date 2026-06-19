Salman Khan faces setback as Delhi HC refuses urgent relief in Kala Hiran film case, next hearing in July

There is no immediate relief for Salman Khan. The Delhi High Court on Friday postponed the hearing on his case against the movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, meaning the superstar will have to wait for the court to step in. Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan during a celebration marking 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Saturday, June 13, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

According to a Live Law India report, a vacation bench led by Justice Madhu Jain ordered the actor’s legal team to give a full copy of the lawsuit papers and related documents to the filmmakers. The court then moved the case to July 1 for a more detailed debate.

What is the core dispute? Salman Khan has moved court to stop the release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging that the film is an unauthorised depiction of his 1998 blackbuck poaching case and his reported tensions with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In court, his lawyer, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, clearly stated: “He is producing a film on my life... he has no right. I have not authorised him.” His legal team argued that the filmmakers are wrongly using his name, image, and public identity for commercial gain. They maintained that even though his name is not directly used, the story and presentation are closely linked to his real life.

They also pointed to specific scenes from the film’s promotions. According to them, the main character closely resembles Salman Khan and is even shown wearing his signature turquoise blue bracelet. The teaser also features the character holding a gun, which his team says is misleading and harmful, especially since Khan was cleared of Arms Act charges in real life. They argued the film distorts facts and uses his life story without consent to attract attention and profit.