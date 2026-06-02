Kala Hiran producer defends film against legal notice: ‘This is not a Salman Khan biopic'

After Salman Khan and Salim Khan’s legal team sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle. The film’s producer, Amit Jani, has responded to the development. Kala Hiran is allegedly inspired by Salman Khan’s blackbuck hunting case. Citing this, Salman’s legal team sent a notice to the filmmakers demanding an immediate halt to the development and promotion of the project. Salman Khan sent legal notice to Kala Hiran producers. (Instagram)

Kala Hiran producer defends film Speaking to India Today, Amit Jani said, "This is not a Salman Khan biopic. The film is based on a larger story involving the Bishnoi community, their struggle, and their deep connection with wildlife. We have tried to bring that story to the screen. I have not shown Salman Khan in a negative light, nor have I glorified Lawrence Bishnoi. The film presents what is already available in the public domain and highlights the beliefs and history of the Bishnoi community."

'Legal notice is unnecessary' Jani also pointed out that Salman’s legal team had sent a notice after seeing only the film’s poster, even though no teaser or promotional video had been released yet. "Only the poster has been released. The teaser is yet to come. Sending a legal notice at this stage, without any discussion, was unnecessary," he said.

Jani further described the legal notice as an attempt that could discourage those associated with the project. He also alleged that he was being pressured because of Salman Khan’s stature and influence in the film industry. The producer added that his team is prepared to present its case in court if required.

Salman's notice to Kala Hiran makers In the notice, Salman Khan’s legal team demanded an immediate halt to the development and promotion of the film. The legal notice alleges that the project could interfere with ongoing judicial proceedings related to the blackbuck case, which is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court, and could violate Salman’s personality rights.

The notice also claims that the filmmakers were reportedly approaching actors and circulating promotional materials such as the film’s synopsis and character sketches. Additionally, the legal team accused the makers of attempting to benefit from Salman Khan’s fame and public image.

For the unversed, Kala Hiran: The Battle is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under Firefox Media Private Limited. The makers recently unveiled the film’s first-look poster, while its teaser is scheduled to be released on June 20.