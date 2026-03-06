Javed Akhtar reflects on philosophy, reading habits and Salim Khan’s health; take a look

The evening drew a packed audience and brought together several prominent names from Delhi’s cultural and intellectual circles. Among those in attendance were screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, architect Sunita Kohli, classical dancer Shovana Narayan, columnist and public relations expert Suhel Seth, and artist Jatin Das. The discussion was moderated by author and screenwriter Advaita Kala, who steered the conversation through themes of Indian philosophy, culture and the evolving interpretation of Hindu thought.

The lawns and halls of India International Centre in New Delhi turned into a lively meeting ground for writers, artists and thinkers on Thursday evening, as former Rajya Sabha member Pavan K Varma launched his latest book, The Lady Who Carried the Monk Across the River. Published by Penguin Random House, the book explores Hindu philosophy and the broader Hindu worldview, reflecting on the tensions between pleasure, spirituality and everyday life.

Akhtar, who had read the book closely before the event, spoke at length about its distinctive style and ideas. Reflecting on his reading experience, he said the book stood apart from conventional works on religion and philosophy. “I’ve never read a book quite like this before. In many ways it feels like a genre of its own,” he said. “It’s also the kind of book you can finish in one go because the ideas grip you so strongly. It binds you with its thoughts and doesn’t let you go,” he said.

About the book Set in the foothills of the Himalayas, The Lady Who Carried the Monk Across the River reimagines a familiar parable with a striking reversal: this time, it is the woman who carries the monk across the river.

The story follows Guru Brihaspati and his celibate disciples, Kevala and Gyan, whose lives are unsettled by the mysterious Mandakini. Over five days, guru and disciple engage in an intense philosophical debate about what truly constitutes a fulfilled life.

Blending philosophy with storytelling, the novel examines the uneasy relationship between the sacred and the sensual. Rather than offering easy answers, it places its characters at the centre of difficult choices, asking whether the quest for transcendence can coexist with the pull of earthly love.

Speaking about the book, Varma said, “At its heart, the story looks at the constant tension between spirituality and desire. Can the two exist in harmony, or must one always deny the other? In today’s time, when there is so much hypocrisy around ideas of pleasure and purity, I felt it was important to explore this honestly.”

Javed's recommendations for the youth The conversation also touched upon reading habits and the importance of books for younger generations. When asked about works he would recommend for young readers today, Akhtar suggested a few titles that challenge conventional thinking and encourage deeper reflection.

“One book I would certainly recommend for today’s time is God Is Not Great,” he said, referring to the work by journalist and author Christopher Hitchens. He also suggested reading Akbar: The Great Mughal by historian Ira Mukhoty, adding that it offers a compelling perspective on the Mughal emperor and the period.

‘Salim is fine now…’ During the interaction, Akhtar also spoke briefly about his longtime collaborator and close friend Salim Khan. The two writers famously formed the legendary screenwriting duo Salim–Javed, responsible for several landmark Hindi films in the 1970s.

Sharing an update on Khan’s health, Akhtar said, “Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved.”

The evening concluded with a lively exchange between the speakers and the audience, turning the book launch into a broader conversation on philosophy, literature and the role of ideas in contemporary India.