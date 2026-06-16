Kala Hiran producer sends legal notice to Govind Namdev over his remarks on the controversial film, demands ₹50 lakh

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran, a film reportedly inspired by Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has taken a fresh turn. Days after veteran actor Govind Namdev distanced himself from the project, producer Amit Jani has hit back with a stern response and sent him a legal notice demanding an apology. Govind Namdev recently claimed that he was cheated by Kala Hiran makers.

Kala Hiran producer warns Govind Namdev Recently, Govind Namdev, who starred with Salman in Prabhu Deva’s 2009 hit Wanted, distanced himself from the film.

“As soon as I watched the teaser, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for,” he told Amar Ujala, claiming that the filmmakers kept him in the dark about how the lead character would be portrayed. He stated that had he known from the outset how the film would eventually be presented, he would have refused the project immediately.

Producer Amit Jani has now revealed that a legal notice has been served to Govind over his remarks. As part of the notice, Amit has sought a public apology from the veteran actor within seven days and has also demanded compensation of ₹50 lakh.

Amit took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the update.

The post read, “Legal notice served to Govind Namdev . Demand public apology within 7 days and pay a fine of 50 lakh rupees to the production house, otherwise legal action will be taken.”

While the makers of Kala Hiran have refrained from naming Salman Khan in the film, the first-look teaser introduced a character called Ayaan Khan, whose appearance and persona bear a striking resemblance to the Bollywood superstar.