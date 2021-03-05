IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Blackbuck poaching case: HC directs lower courts not to proceed with 3 appeals
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
cities

Blackbuck poaching case: HC directs lower courts not to proceed with 3 appeals

  • All the three appeals arise from a common judgment pending before the sessions court and the state has also preferred Leave to Appeal before the HC.
READ FULL STORY
By Dinesh Bothra , Jodhpur
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:17 PM IST

The Rajasthan High Court has directed the district and sessions court (Jodhpur district) not to proceed with the three appeals under consideration in the two blackbuck poaching cases.

Justice Manoj Kumar Garg, while hearing the plea of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, issued notices to the state government, witness Poonamchand in the poaching case and the acquitted co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh.

Salman Khan's counsel Hastimal Saraswat said that on October 2, 1998, a case of hunting of two blackbucks was registered against Salman Khan and others accused. The trial court sentenced Khan to five years in the case on April 5, 2018, while acquitting co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh.

Also read: In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report


The petitioner had filed an appeal in the district and sessions court (Jodhpur district) against the five-year sentence, after hearing of which Salman Khan's sentence was suspended. Against the acquittal of the co-accused in the case, a witness named Poonamchand filed an appeal in the district court, while the state government filed a leave to appeal against the co-accused in the High Court, which is currently under consideration.

Saraswat said that another appeal of the state government is under consideration in the sessions court, which was filed against Salman Khan's acquittal in the Arms Act case. Khan has demanded in the petition that while transferring the three appeals pending in the district and sessions court to the High Court, it should be heard with the leave to appeal by the state government.

“All the three appeals arise from a common judgment pending before the sessions court and the state has also preferred Leave to Appeal before the High Court, therefore, ends of justice will be met if these three appeals are heard and decided together by the same court along with Criminal Leave to Appeal. Earlier, in Chinkara poaching cases, the High Court, while exercising power under Section 386 Cr.P.C allowed a similar transfer petition and directed the Criminal Appeal pending in the court of sessions judge, Jodhpur, to be transferred to the High Court,” Saraswat argued.

"In the meanwhile, the sessions judge, Jodhpur district, is directed not to proceed in Criminal Appeals,” the bench said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan blackbuck poaching case
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:25 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSMIA has adhered to the requirements as laid down by the government regarding the testing of domestic as well as international passengers.(HT Photo)
CSMIA has adhered to the requirements as laid down by the government regarding the testing of domestic as well as international passengers.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Over 200,00 passengers took RT-PCR Covid-19 tests at Mumbai airport in 6 months

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:22 PM IST
According to a statement issued by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the airport authority introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal on September 6 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
Salman Khan is also a gifted painter, along with being an actor.
cities

Blackbuck poaching case: HC directs lower courts not to proceed with 3 appeals

By Dinesh Bothra , Jodhpur
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • All the three appeals arise from a common judgment pending before the sessions court and the state has also preferred Leave to Appeal before the HC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused, Rupesh Morey, attacked his 30-year-old wife first with a knife and then punched her on an iron pipe.(AP Dube/HT File Photo)
The accused, Rupesh Morey, attacked his 30-year-old wife first with a knife and then punched her on an iron pipe.(AP Dube/HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Palghar man kills wife after she denies to give money for liquor

ANI, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:32 PM IST
After hearing the scream of the victim -- identified as Vanita Morey -- one of the neighbours Umesh Jadhav reached the spot and found her dead, lying on the floor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boy walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai(Reuters)
A boy walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai(Reuters)
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports massive single-day spike of 10,216 Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Maharashtra reports massive single-day spike of 10,216 Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths; total cases near 2.2 million
READ FULL STORY
Close
499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi.(HT Photo)
499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi reports over 300 new Covid-19 cases after 49 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Daily infections crossed the 300-mark in Delhi for the first time since February on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has collected 3,64,500 in fines, between February 24-March 4, from hotels and eateries not following Covid norms, especially running the business after 11 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sticking to their stand, members of the principal opposition party also did not participate in the special discussion on ONOE, terming it "RSS agenda."(PTI)
Sticking to their stand, members of the principal opposition party also did not participate in the special discussion on ONOE, terming it "RSS agenda."(PTI)
bengaluru news

Congress protests demanding revoking suspension of its MLA in Karnataka assembly

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Congress MLA B K Sangamesh was suspended till March 12 for removing his shirt inside the House, during a protest against Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's decision to hold a special discussion on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE At a district administration meeting held on Friday, with experts and officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) present, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao revealed the preliminary findings of a Covid analysis report prepared by the Tata Consultancy Services
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

U'khand govt to provide maintenance to non-earning women in family disputes: CM

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • The CM said, "There have been incidents of family disputes between couples that go to court during which women face issues with maintenance."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief and primetime anchor Arnab Goswami.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo )
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief and primetime anchor Arnab Goswami.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo )
mumbai news

Arnab Goswami exempted from appearing in suicide abetment case till April 16

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Arnab Goswami, who has denied charges levelled against him in the case, has sought the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey speaks to the press in this file photo. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey speaks to the press in this file photo. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

State health min says Bihar 'almost' fulfils WHO's doctor-population ratio

PTI, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Referring to the WHO norm of having one physician for 1,000 of population, Pandey said the state which has 12 crore population should have 1,20,000 doctors, but currently it has 1,19,000 doctors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
delhi news

Delhi bus owners seek exemption from road tax, penalty amid pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Respondent, in this case, the Delhi government shall decide the representation after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and take a decision preferably within a period of six weeks, the court said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Assaults him with punches and kicks after opening fire, nabbed from his house in Parbhat Nagar on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP