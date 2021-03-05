IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report
India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report

The report downgraded India’s status as a democracy and free society to “partly free”, observing that New Delhi “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:31 PM IST

The Centre on Friday rebutted a stinging assessment of India’s democratic status by a US government-funded NGO that studies political freedom around the world, describing the conclusion that India’s status as a free country has declined to “partly free”, “is misleading, incorrect and misplaced”.

The fact that many states were ruled by parties other than the one at the national level, “through an election process which is free and fair and which is conducted by an independent election body… reflects the working of a vibrant democracy, which gives space to those who hold varying views”, the government said, its first response to Freedom House’s annual report released this week, “Freedom in the World 2021 - Democracy under Siege”.

The report downgraded India’s status as a democracy and free society to “partly free”, observing that New Delhi “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”. It said India’s fall “from the upper ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards”.

India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020. The latest report changed India’s classification from “free” to “partly free”; India’s score was also reduced to 67 out of 100. The annual report is perceived as one of the oldest quantitative measures of democracy.

Friday’s statement, issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting, focussed on seven points, responding to some concerns flagged by the democracy report that range from internet shutdowns and use of sedition law to what the report had referred to as discriminatory policies against Muslims in India and North East Delhi.

Discrimination against Muslims

The government said the Centre treats all citizens as equal as ‘enshrined’ under the Indian Constitution and all laws are applicable without any discrimination. Due process of law is followed in issues relating to law and order- irrespective of the alleged instigator’s identity. It also defended the handling of the Delhi riots that broke out last year over the controversial citizenship law, asserting that the law enforcement machinery acted quickly and in an impartial and fair manner. Appropriate actions were taken to control the situation.

Use of sedition law

The information and broadcasting ministry statement suggested that the decision to invoke the sedition law in specific cases was taken by the state government concerned as part of its mandate to maintain law and order. ‘Public Order’ and ‘Police’ are state subjects under the federal structure of governance. The state governments are primarily responsible for maintaining law and order in their respective areas which include investigation, registration and prosecution of crimes, protection of life and property. Hence, measures ‘deemed as fit’ are taken by law enforcement authorities in order to preserve public order, it added.

Covid-19 lockdown ordered by Centre

The Centre also countered the NGO’s criticism for what it had described as “a ham-fisted lockdown that resulted in the dangerous and unplanned displacement of millions of internal migrant workers”. Friday’s statement released by the government highlighted that a majority of states had already ordered full or partial lockdown between March 16 to March 23 last year on the basis of their assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic in their respective areas. The statement said that the nationwide lockdown was ordered since any mass movement of people would have led to a rapid spread of the disease across the country. The Centre, it said, was ‘fully conscious’ that no one should face undue stress during the lockdown period, and it took several measures including allowing states to use disaster response funds to provide healthcare, food, shelter to the homeless and migrants; letting migrants work outside containment zones and announced a Rs. 1.7 lakh crore.

On human rights organisations

The government said the Indian Constitution provides for adequate safeguards under various laws for protection of human rights and pointed to the presence of human rights commissions at the national and state level as rights watchdogs.

Intimidation of academics, journalists

The government pointed out that the Centre had issued a special advisory to all states and union territories regarding the safety of journalists. It said the Indian constitution provides for freedom of expression under Article 19. Discussion, debate and dissent is a part of the country’s democracy, it said, stressing that the government attached the highest importance to the safety and security of all its residents including journalists.

Internet shutdowns

The statement said that temporary suspension of internet and telecom services was ordered to maintain law and order and emphasised that the orders to shut internet could only be issued by the top home ministry official at the centre and in the state governments concerned. These orders are also reviewed by a panel headed by the cabinet secretary or the chief secretary, the top civil servant in the country and the state government, respectively.

Freezing Amnesty International’s assets

Amnesty International had received permission to receive foreign funds under the foreign funding law FCRA only once and that too 20 years ago, the statement said. Since December 2000, Amnesty International, despite its repeated applications, has been denied FCRA approval by successive governments since as per law it is not eligible to get such an approval. However, in order to circumvent the FCRA regulations, Amnesty U.K. remitted large amounts of money to four entities registered in India, by misclassifying the remittance as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the I&B ministry statement said. A significant amount of foreign funds was also remitted to Amnesty India without MHA’s approval under FCRA, which the Centre said, was a malafide rerouting of money in contravention of the law. The statement recalled that the previous UPA government had also rejected Amnesty’s applications to receive foreign funds, that at one point, also led to the international human rights body to suspend its operations once .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Anti-coup protesters maintain their position behind a barricade despite smoke from tear gas in San Chaung township in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti-coup protesters maintain their position behind a barricade despite smoke from tear gas in San Chaung township in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
india news

India steps up border patrols to stop arrivals from Myanmar

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The move follows the defection over the border of some low-ranking Myanmar police officers who were unwilling to obey orders to suppress demonstrations against the junta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 1.40-metre-long mummy, believed to be that of Nasihu, the daughter of the Sixth Pharaoh of Egypt of 2500 BC, has been on display at the state museum since 1930. (HT Photo)
The 1.40-metre-long mummy, believed to be that of Nasihu, the daughter of the Sixth Pharaoh of Egypt of 2500 BC, has been on display at the state museum since 1930. (HT Photo)
india news

2500-year-old Egyptian mummy in Telangana museum gets a new life

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST
The embalmed body was getting fragmented around the face, shoulders and the feet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

'Ensure disengagement at other friction points on LAC': India tells China again

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • Following an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:31 PM IST
The report downgraded India’s status as a democracy and free society to “partly free”, observing that New Delhi “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Jagan Reddy launching the website. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
CM Jagan Reddy launching the website. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
india news

Jagan Reddy launches Fact Check website to counter fake news against govt

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:48 PM IST
CM Jagan Reddy said the officials could make use of the platform and counter the propaganda with evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi pointed out that climate change and natural calamities were the major challenges in today's world and there were two ways to combat them.(Screengrab)
Modi pointed out that climate change and natural calamities were the major challenges in today's world and there were two ways to combat them.(Screengrab)
india news

Most powerful way to fight climate change is to change our behaviour: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Addressing the event virtually, Modi dedicated the award to the people of India and to the glorious tradition of the country that has shown the way when it came to caring for the environment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We will fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the Congress men very high," Moily said. In picture - Congress leaders K.S. Alagiri (left), M. Veerappa Moily (right) and Dinesh Gundu Rao (centre).(PTI)
"We will fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the Congress men very high," Moily said. In picture - Congress leaders K.S. Alagiri (left), M. Veerappa Moily (right) and Dinesh Gundu Rao (centre).(PTI)
india news

Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK: Veerappa Moily

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, who had earlier stated that there was no stalemate in the talks and that differences would be sorted out, said his party was taking a firm stand on the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
india news

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15: Officials

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:00 PM IST
“People had come with the summon but Mehbooba Mufti wasn't in the town so nobody received the summon,” her party’s spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology after successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. (DRDO/PIB)
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology after successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. (DRDO/PIB)
india news

DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bailey bridge was inaugurated on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
The Bailey bridge was inaugurated on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The Uttarakhand flood was triggered after a chunk of a glacier - which experts said was 15 football fields long and five across - broke off from the main structure and fell into a small river.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that the minimum threshold for initiating IBC proceedings has already been raised from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore, which largely insulates MSMEs.(ANI file photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that the minimum threshold for initiating IBC proceedings has already been raised from 1 lakh to 1 crore, which largely insulates MSMEs.(ANI file photo)
india news

I-T raids on Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 too

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Refusing to comment on individual cases, she said it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
india news

Farooq Abdullah questions ED order in alleged money laundering case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister challenged the December 2020 order before the high court on Wednesday. It is scheduled to come up for hearing later Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
india news

Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT Photo)
File photo of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab passes resolution demanding unconditional withdrawal of farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Earlier, the members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) created uproar in the assembly when the chief minister was replying to the Governor's address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP